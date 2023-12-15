European Council reiterates support to Ukraine and welcomes 12th package of sanctions

The European Council has reiterated the European Union’s “resolute condemnation” of Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine and its unwavering commitment to continue to provide strong political, financial, economic, humanitarian, military and diplomatic support to Ukraine and its people for as long as it takes.

The European Council welcomed the 12th package of sanctions, which includes measures to ban the import, purchase or transfer of diamonds from Russia and to strengthen cooperation with third countries to impede the circumvention of sanctions.

Since the start of the war, the EU and its member states have made available around €85 billion to Ukraine.

The EU and its member states said they will continue to address Ukraine’s pressing military and defence needs.

In this context, the leaders invited the Council of the EU to swiftly intensify work on the reform of the European Peace Facility and increase its financing. They also stressed the urgent need to deliver missiles and ammunition, and to provide Ukraine with more air defence systems.

To deter acts of aggression and destabilisation efforts in the future, the EU will, together with its partners, also contribute to future security commitments to Ukraine.

EU leaders also reiterated that Russia is responsible for the massive damage it has caused in the wake of its war and expressed their full commitment to Ukraine’s recovery and its reconstruction, including support to the demining process and the psychosocial rehabilitation. To that end, they called for decisive progress to determine how extraordinary revenues held by private entities stemming directly from Russia’s frozen assets could be used to support Ukraine in its recovery and reconstruction, in accordance with EU and international law.

EU leaders stressed that Russia and its leadership must be held fully accountable for waging its war and for other serious crimes under international law. In this respect, they encouraged efforts to establish: a tribunal for the prosecution of the crime of aggression against Ukraine and a future compensation mechanism.

EU leaders condemned the continued military support for Russia provided by Belarus, Iran and North Korea. They also urged all countries not to provide material or other support for Russia’s war.

