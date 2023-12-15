EU leaders to ‘revert next year’ on aid package for Ukraine – firm support from 26 member states

European Council President Charles Michel said today that the MFF (Multiannual financial framework) Revision, including €50 billion support for Ukraine, was “firmly supported by 26 Heads of State or Governments”, out of 27, at the European Council.

“We will revert early next year,” he added.

The document says that the European Council underlines the need to ensure, together with partners, stable, predictable and sustainable financial support for Ukraine for the period 2024 – 2027.

“To contribute to the recovery, reconstruction and modernisation of the country, foster social cohesion and progressive integration into the Union, with a view to possible future Union membership, a Ukraine Facility for the period 2024-2027 will be set up,” says the document.

For the period 2024 – 2027, the sum of the overall resources made available from the Facility would not exceed €50 billion, of which €33 billion will be in the form of loans and €17 billion in the form of non-repayable support.

The document also says that potential revenues could be generated under the relevant Union legal acts, concerning the use of extraordinary revenues held by private entities stemming directly from the immobilised Central Bank of Russia assets.

The European Council also stressed the need to foster Ukraine´s ownership of its recovery and reconstruction efforts by means of a Plan to be prepared by the Ukrainian Government that will set out the reform and investment agenda of Ukraine on its path towards EU accession.

“The widest possible participation in the overall Ukraine recovery and reconstruction effort from donors outside the European Union will be strongly encouraged even before the adoption of the Plan,” says the document.

