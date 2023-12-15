6 Best Reliable Proxy Providers of 2023: Selecting the Best

Reliable proxy servers have strong security measures in place to protect data from unauthorized access. The proxy industry is growing, with new vendors joining and existing players diversifying their proxy offerings. In the crowded proxy service market, finding a dependable provider can be difficult. A common approach is for individuals to consult reviews for a deeper understanding of each provider’s services, or to experiment with the services themselves via free trial periods offered by the providers. This method of evaluating providers requires considerable effort and resources.

Our research of the top reliable proxy server providers in the market includes detailed information about their key features and pricing structures.

Comparative pricing analysis of top reliable proxy providers

The proxy providers in the following table provide services designed for clients in the mid-range and enterprise sectors.

Vendors Datacenter/GB Residential/GB Mobile/GB Free trial PAYG Bright Data $0.066-$0.083 $6.3-$5.88 $14.4-$16.2 7-day Covers all proxies Smartproxy $0.6-$0.47 $7-$4 $15-$6 14-day money-back Residential

Mobile Oxylabs $0.65-$0.44 $9-$4 $20-$14 7-day Residential

Mobile NetNut $1-$0.5 $15-$4 $20-$8 7-day ❌ IPRoyal $1.56-$1.39 $7-$2.45 N/A* 24-hour refund Residential Infatica* $15 for 5 IPs $96 for 8 GB $45 for 3GB 3-day trial for $1.99 ❌

Notes:

The cost range for each type of proxy includes the smallest and the largest package, excluding pay-as-you-go options, on a monthly basis.

Infatica*: Infatica’s proxy services are not priced per unit (GB or IP). We inluded the starting price for its proxy network.

1. Bright Data

Bright Data is the largest provider in the proxy industry, offering a comprehensive range of proxy server types. With its vast proxy pool and advanced features, it is particularly suitable for large-scale projects that demand consistent performance and enhanced privacy.

A notable advantage of Bright Data is its offering of a pay-as-you-go pricing model across all its proxy types, providing flexibility and scalability to individuals. While Bright Data is recognized as a premium provider in the proxy market, its pay-as-you-go plan is more affordable compared to other premium providers like Oxylabs and Smartproxy.

Evaluation of features

Proxy types offered: Residential, datacenter, ISP and mobile proxies

Residential, datacenter, ISP and mobile proxies IP rotation capabilities: Timed rotation (every 5/10/15…/60 minutes), rotation with each request. The service also enables customizable sticky sessions.

Timed rotation (every 5/10/15…/60 minutes), rotation with each request. The service also enables customizable sticky sessions. Web Unblocker: Supported

Supported Targeting options: City, ASN and zip code level targeting

City, ASN and zip code level targeting Additional features: User-friendly dashboard and API, third party software integration, browser extension, proxy manager.

Pricing:

2. Smartproxy

Smartproxy is a smart option for those seeking a proxy service that combines affordable entry-level pricing with advanced features, making it a smart choice for cost-conscious users who don’t want to compromise on functionality.

The proxy provider caters to a diverse range of clients, from individual users to large enterprises, offering an extensive IP pool of over 65 million and geographical coverage in more than 195 countries.

Evaluation of features

Proxy types offered: Residential, ISP (shared and dedicated available for US, France, Hong Kong & Canada), mobile, and datacenter proxies (shared and dedicated available for US and EU).

Residential, ISP (shared and dedicated available for US, France, Hong Kong & Canada), mobile, and datacenter proxies (shared and dedicated available for US and EU). IP rotation capabilities: Offers the flexibility to rotate IP addresses with each request, or at specified intervals of 10 or 30 minutes. Additionally, users have the option to maintain the same IP address for a duration of up to 30 minutes.

Offers the flexibility to rotate IP addresses with each request, or at specified intervals of 10 or 30 minutes. Additionally, users have the option to maintain the same IP address for a duration of up to 30 minutes. Web Unblocker: Supported

Supported Geo-location targeting: City (mobile-residential) and ZIP code (residential) level targeting.

City (mobile-residential) and ZIP code (residential) level targeting. Additional features: Antidetect browser, user-friendly dashboard, and proxy management tools like a browser extension.

Starting price

3. Oxylabs

Oxylabs is widely recognized as one of the premium and reliable proxy provider in the industry. Catering primarily to mid-level and enterprise clients, the company offers a vast network of over 102 million IPs. Oxylabs began its journey in the proxy industry initially by offering datacenter proxy servers. Over time, the company expanded its range to include other proxy server types such as residential, mobile and next-gen residential proxies.

The key differences between Oxylabs’ regular residential proxies and next-gen residential proxies are found in the latter’s ability to execute JavaScript, its adaptability to changes on websites, and advanced management of proxy pools. Next-gen residential proxies includes capabilities such as enhanced rotation, automatic fingerprint generator, auto-retry system and browser-specific combinations.

Specific websites are restricted with shared and dedicated datacenter proxy networks, including LinkedIn, mailing services, Netflix, and all domains associated with Apple. This policy is implemented to prevent any potential misuse of the proxy services.

Evaluation of features

Proxy types offered: Residential, mobile, shared datacenter, dedicated datacenter, static residential, rotating ISP.

Residential, mobile, shared datacenter, dedicated datacenter, static residential, rotating ISP. IP rotation capabilities: Every request and sticky sessions up to 30 mins.

Every request and sticky sessions up to 30 mins. Web Unblocker: Supported

Supported Targeting options: City, ASN and zip code, and coordinate level targeting

City, ASN and zip code, and coordinate level targeting Additional features: API, free advanced geo-targeting, browser extension, and extensive documentation.

Pricing

Free trial : Oxylabs offers two trial options for its customers: a 7-day free trial is available for representatives of companies, while individuals signing up for personal use can access a 3-day money-back guarantee.

: Oxylabs offers two trial options for its customers: a 7-day free trial is available for representatives of companies, while individuals signing up for personal use can access a 3-day money-back guarantee. Pay-as-you-go: They provide a pay-as-you-go plan only for residential and mobile proxies, which is non-refundable.

4. NetNut

NetNut is another popular proxy provider, primarily targeting businesses and large-scale web data requirements. It is particularly known for its rotating residential proxies, catering effectively to the needs of data gathering and processing.

The proxy provider has expanded its network and web scraping services, including the launch of scraping APIs and advanced proxy solutions such as a web unblocker in 2023.

The entry-level pricing for NetNut’s proxy network may be considered expensive for those with limited budgets, and it’s important to note that they do not offer a pay-as-you-go plan for their proxies.

Evaluation of features

Proxy types offered: Rotating residential, ISP, mobile and datacenter proxies

Rotating residential, ISP, mobile and datacenter proxies IP rotation capabilities: Rotates proxies per each session by default. Mobile and residential proxies allow users to adjust the set intervals to rotate the IP address.

Rotates proxies per each session by default. Mobile and residential proxies allow users to adjust the set intervals to rotate the IP address. Web Unblocker: Supported

Supported Targeting options: Country and city level targeting

Country and city level targeting Additional features: Documentation, third-party integration with residential proxies like Multilogin and Selenium, and API access.

Pricing:

Free trial : 7-day free trial available

: 7-day free trial available Pay-as-you-go: Unavailable

5. IPRoyal

IPRoyal is an affordable proxy provider known for its extensive geographical coverage despite having a relatively small proxy pool than Smartproxy, Bright Data and Oxylabs. The company’s residential proxy network offers more advanced functionalities compared to its ISP (static residential proxies) and datacenter proxies, including flexible rotation options and broader geographic coverage.

Evaluation of features

Proxy types offered: Dedicated datacenter, rotating and static dedicated ISP proxies

Dedicated datacenter, rotating and static dedicated ISP proxies IP rotation capabilities: Automatically rotates proxies every 1, 10, or 30 minutes. IPRoyal offers proxy users to maintain the same residential IP address for up to 7 days.

Automatically rotates proxies every 1, 10, or 30 minutes. IPRoyal offers proxy users to maintain the same residential IP address for up to 7 days. Web Unblocker: IPRoyal does not offer web unblocking technology.

IPRoyal does not offer web unblocking technology. Targeting options: Country, state, and city-level targeting

Country, state, and city-level targeting Additional features: Proxy tester API support, Google and Firefox proxy extension

Pricing:

Free trial : Free plan with 10 IPs, and 24-hour refund.

: Free plan with 10 IPs, and 24-hour refund. Pay-as-you-go: Available for residential proxies.

6. Infatica

Infatica is a mid-sized premium proxy service provider aimed at businesses. Its network includes residential, static residential, and datacenter proxies.

Evaluation of features

Proxy types offered: Residential, datacenter (located in USA), and mobile proxies

Residential, datacenter (located in USA), and mobile proxies IP rotation capabilities: Every connection request and timed rotation between 5 and 60 minutes (every 5/10/15…/60 minutes)

Every connection request and timed rotation between 5 and 60 minutes (every 5/10/15…/60 minutes) Web Unblocker: Unavailable

Unavailable Geo-location targeting: Country, state, city, and ASN level targeting

Country, state, city, and ASN level targeting Additional features: Proxy checker for web scraping tasks and extensive documentation

Pricing

Free trial: Offers 3-day trial for $1.99 with 100 MB of traffic, and 24 hours refunds.

Offers 3-day trial for $1.99 with 100 MB of traffic, and 24 hours refunds. Pay-as-you-go: Available for residential proxies.

