Europe Fitness Equipment Market is Expected to Rise $3.7 billion by 2022, Growing At a CAGR of 3.0% From 2015 - 2022

Europe Fitness Equipment Market

Europe Fitness Equipment Market is expected to garner $3.7 billion by 2022, registering a CAGR of 3.0% during the forecast period 2016-2022

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, December 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Europe Fitness Equipment Market is expected to garner $3.7 billion by 2022, registering a CAGR of 3.0% during the forecast period 2016-2022.Fitness Equipment Market The study presents an impending revenue forecast of the industry for the next few years coupled with imminent market trends and opportunities. Moreover, the study also doles out different logical tables and graphs to identify the complexities of the market.

A complete and wide-ranging evaluation of the aspects that drive and restrain market growth is also provided throughout the study. This detailed exploration of the market size and its proper segmentation help the market players define the prevalent opportunities that are looming large.

The report helps clients in comprehending their first-hand knowledge of the global market while providing a full-fledged understanding of the regional-level analysis of each segment. At the same time, the study contains in-depth information of the frontrunners that are active in the industry along with their financial agenda, segmental profits, company trends, services/products offerings, and major adopted stratagems.

The Plant-based Baby Care Products report keeps a perfect tab on the market share of several companies, recent market trends, revenue forecast, and new product launches across the market. The report includes company profiles that delineate the revenue share of the top competitors in the market. Simultaneously, the report provides revenue forecasts for four regions and more than twenty major countries across Asia-Pacific, LAMEA. North America and Europe.

Fitness Equipment Key Players

Cybex International Inc., Technogym SpA, ICON Health & Fitness, Inc., Torque Fitness LLC, Amer Sports Corporation, Tunturi New Fitness B.V., Nautilus Inc., Exigo, KETTLER (GB) Limited, Brunswick Corporation, Johnson Health Tech Co., Ltd.

The report is analyzed across Type, Application,

Type

✤Cardiovascular Training Equipment

Treadmills

Stationary cycles

Wave machines

✤Strength Training Equipment

Free weights

Cable crossover machines

✤Other Equipment

Activity monitors

Body analysers

Users

✤Home/ individual usage

✤Health clubs/ gyms

✤Other commercial users

Corporate offices

Hospitals

Hotels

Analysis of COVID-19 impact

The outbreak of the pandemic has had a massive impact on the majority of industries and the Fitness Equipment was also not an exception in this regard. The report provides a detailed study on the micro- and macro-economic impact during the pandemic. Additionally, it emphasizes the direct impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on Fitness Equipment in the form of qualitative study. The report offers explicit details regarding the market extent and shares during this unprecedented time. At the same time, the major strategies adopted by the market players to combat the global crisis are also covered under the report. Last but not least, the report highlights how the pandemic has distorted the supply chain of the market and takes in a post-COVID-19 analysis too.

