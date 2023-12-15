Harmony in the Skies : Hybrid Aircraft Market in Aerospace Industry Soars Towards a $10.2 Billion Horizon by 2035

Hybrid Aircraft industry

OREGAON, PORTLAND, UNITED STATES , December 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Hybrid Aircraft Market by Aircraft Type (Regional Transport Aircraft, Business Jets and Light Aircrafts, and UAVs and AAM), Lift Technology (Conventional Takeoff and Landing, Short Takeoff and Landing, a Vertical Takeoff and Landing), and Mode of Operation (Piloted and Autonomous): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2025-2035". 𝐀𝐜𝐜𝐨𝐫𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐨 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭, 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐡𝐲𝐛𝐫𝐢𝐝 𝐚𝐢𝐫𝐜𝐫𝐚𝐟𝐭 𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐬𝐢𝐳𝐞 𝐢𝐬 𝐞𝐱𝐩𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐠𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞 $𝟏.𝟗 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟓, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐢𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐢𝐩𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐜𝐡 $𝟏𝟎.𝟐 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟓, 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐧𝐞𝐬𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐚 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐨𝐟 𝟏𝟖.𝟐% 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟓 𝐭𝐨 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟓.

The hybrid aircraft industry is governed by factors such as improved fuel efficiency compared to conventional aircraft, increase in advancements in electric propulsion technology, and surge in investments by industry stakeholders which positively impact the market growth. However, factors such as high development costs, and lack of airport infrastructure affect the market growth. On the contrary, new use cases in urban air mobility, and surge in adoption of hybrid aircraft for defense applications are the factors which create direct or indirect impact on the growth of the market during the forecast period.

𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬: -

Airbus

Embraer S.A.

Safran S.A.

General Electric

Raytheon Technologies Corporation

Ampaire Inc.

Pipistrel

Rolls-Royce plc

Heart Aerospace

Faradair Aerospace.

𝐏𝐫𝐢𝐦𝐞 𝐝𝐞𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡

The market is driven by factors such as improved fuel efficiency compared to conventional aircraft, increase in advancements in electric propulsion technology, and surge in investments by industry stakeholders which positively impact the market growth. However, factors such as high development costs, and lack of airport infrastructure hamper the market growth. On the contrary, new use cases in urban air mobility, and surge in adoption of hybrid aircraft for defense applications are the factors which create opportunities during the forecast period.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐔𝐀𝐕𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐀𝐀𝐌 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐞𝐱𝐩𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐝𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐭𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐢𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟓

Based on aircraft type, the UAVs and AAM segment is expected to hold the highest market share in 2025, accounting for nearly half of the global hybrid aircraft market revenue. Hybrid propulsion systems are being integrated into UAVs to extend their mission endurance, supporting applications such as surveillance, reconnaissance, and cargo delivery. The growth of hybrid technology in UAVs is driven by the expansion of applications of unmanned systems across industries such as defense, agriculture, and logistics. The ability of hybrid propulsion to offer extended flight times, reduced operational costs, and lower environmental impact contributes to the widespread adoption of these systems.

The business jets and light aircrafts segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 21.5% from 2025 to 2035. Business Jets in the hybrid aircraft market are witnessing a trend towards electrification and hybridization to restructure the luxury aviation experience. This includes the integration of advanced avionics, quieter propulsion systems, and extended range capabilities.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐭𝐚𝐤𝐞𝐨𝐟𝐟 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐥𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐢𝐬 𝐞𝐱𝐩𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐝𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐭𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐢𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟓

Based on lift technology, the vertical takeoff and landing segment is expected to hold the highest market share in 2025, accounting for nearly half of the global market revenue. The growth of the VTOL segment is propelled by the increase in emphasis on sustainable and efficient urban air transportation solutions. VTOL hybrid aircraft plays a crucial role in addressing challenges related to urban congestion, offering a solution for point-to-point aerial mobility.

The conventional takeoff and landing segment is 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐣𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐚𝐭𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐡𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐨𝐟 𝟐𝟏.𝟑% 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟓 𝐭𝐨 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟓. The growth of the CTOL segment is driven by the need for a smooth transition to hybrid technologies within the existing aviation ecosystem. Hybrid aircraft with CTOL capabilities cater to operators seeking the advantages of advanced propulsion systems without substantial modifications to infrastructure. The development of hybrid systems that work with regular runways, regulatory support, and the profitability of CTOL hybrid aircraft for business jet and regional transport contribute toward the growth of the segment.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐩𝐢𝐥𝐨𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐦𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧 𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐡𝐢𝐩 𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐮𝐬 𝐝𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐨𝐝

Based on mode of operation, the piloted segment is expected to hold the highest market share in 2025, accounting for nearly three-fourths of the global market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. The piloted segment in the hybrid aircraft market is witnessing a shift towards enhanced human-machine collaboration. Advances in cockpit automation and artificial intelligence empower pilots with advanced tools for decision-making, navigation, and systems management.

The autonomous segment is projected to attain the highest CAGR of 21.4% from 2025 to 2035. There is an increase in adoption of artificial intelligence and autonomous system capability in the hybrid aircraft autonomous segment of the market. The industry continues to explore advances in sensor technology, machine learning algorithms, and real-time decision-making capabilities to enable hybrid aircraft to function with minimal or no human interaction.

𝐍𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐡 𝐀𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚 𝐭𝐨 𝐦𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧 𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐝𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟓

Based on region, North America is expected to hold the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2025, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the global market revenue. North America leads global developments in hybrid aircraft with major testbed projects from NASA, Boeing, and Airbus underway leveraging extensive aerospace expertise. The U.S. accounts for many advancements given availability of VC funding in novel aviation tech and Department of Defense interest in agile hybrid platforms for varied missions. Moreover, early use of hybrid aircraft for intercity mobility, package delivery, air ambulance services appear viable owing to progressive regulations around advanced air mobility vehicles.

Europe is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 19.5% from 2025 to 2035. Several collaborative programs between Airbus, engine firms Rolls-Royce plc/ Safran S.A. and European Union funding provide impetus to hybrid aviation in the region. The goal is leadership in next-gen green aircraft supporting EU climate objectives. The UK, France, and Germany each offer specific competencies, be it systems engineering, engine technologies or simulation capabilities that enable technology maturation when combined across the cross-border initiatives.

𝐑𝐞𝐜𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐃𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐥𝐨𝐩𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬:

✅At the Paris Air Show in June 2023, Airbus unveiled the Eco Pulse hybrid-electric aircraft, a modification of the Daher TBM light aircraft featuring a hybrid-electric powertrain and six electrically driven propellers.

✅In December 2022, Embraer S.A. introduced the Energia Hybrid E19-HE, a hybrid electric propulsion system deemed both realistic and economically viable, offering a potential 90% reduction in CO2 emissions towards achieving net-zero goals.

✅Also in December 2022, Raytheon Technologies Corporation launched a Hybrid-electric flight demonstrator, incorporating a 1 MW electric motor to support the industry in achieving zero CO2 emissions.

✅Ampaire Inc. introduced the Eco Caravan in November 2022, a hybrid-electric regional aircraft designed to decrease fuel consumption and emissions.

