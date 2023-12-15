Aircraft Mounts Market Set to Soar, Anticipated to Reach $1.15 Billion by 2030, According to Allied Market Research

Aircraft Mounts Market Trend

OREGAON, PORTLAND, UNITED STATES , December 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global aircraft mounts market generated $580.0 million in 2020, and is estimated to reach $1.15 billion in 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 7.3% from 2021 to 2030. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chain, regional landscape, and competitive scenario.

The demand for aluminum alloys for manufacturing of aircraft mounts has increased over the years. Aluminum alloys have a high weight to strength to cost ratio as compared to other materials, which fuels the demand for the aluminum alloy aircraft mounts. The high corrosion resistance & high strength offered by aluminum alloys provide a long lifespan of mounts and ensure the safety of the aircraft.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐨𝐟𝐟𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐝𝐞𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐥𝐞𝐝 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐚𝐢𝐫𝐜𝐫𝐚𝐟𝐭 𝐦𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐛𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐨𝐧 𝐦𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐲𝐩𝐞, 𝐚𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧, 𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐚𝐥, 𝐚𝐢𝐫𝐜𝐫𝐚𝐟𝐭 𝐭𝐲𝐩𝐞, 𝐞𝐧𝐝 𝐮𝐬𝐞, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐫𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧.

Based on mount type, the engine mounts segment held the highest share in 2020, accounting for nearly one-third of the total share, and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. However, the pedestal mounts segment is expected to witness the highest CAGR of 9.4% from 2021 to 2030.

Based on application, the airframe segment accounted for the highest share in 2020, contributing to more than one-third of the total share of the global aircraft mounts market, and is expected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. However, the avionics segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 9.2% from 2021 to 2030.

Based on region, North America contributed to the highest share in 2020, holding around two-fifths of the total market share, and is expected to maintain its leadership status by 2030. However, Asia-Pacific is projected to portray the fastest CAGR of 9.0% during the forecast period.

𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐀𝐢𝐫𝐜𝐫𝐚𝐟𝐭 𝐌𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐬:

Trelleborg AB,

GMT Rubber-Metal-Technic Ltd.,

Cadence Aerospace,

ESCO Technologies Inc.,

Shock Tech, Inc.,

AirLoc Ltd.,

Parker-Hannifin Corporation,

RAM Mounts (National Products Inc.),

VMC GROUP,

Meeker Aviation.

𝐂𝐨𝐯𝐢𝐝-𝟏𝟗 𝐒𝐜𝐞𝐧𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐨 𝐨𝐧 𝐀𝐢𝐫𝐜𝐫𝐚𝐟𝐭 𝐌𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭:

👉Owing to lockdown restrictions, there have been disruptions in manufacturing activities, grounding of aircraft, and shortage of material and components. This adversely affected the growth of the global aircraft mounts market.

👉Ban on import and export of goods is expected to lead to shortage of components. This reduced the market growth for aircraft mounts.

👉The ban on domestic and international air travel reduced the demand for aircraft mounts considerably. However, the demand is expected to grow as countries lift-off restrictions.

