Suspects Sought in Armed Robbery of Store Employees, Customers

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Second District are seeking five suspects who robbed store employees and customers at gunpoint in the 5200 Block of Wisconsin Avenue, Northwest.

On Tuesday, December 12, 2023, at approximately 2:45 p.m., the suspects entered an electronics store and ordered the victims into the storage room at gunpoint. The suspects then took the victims’ belongings, as well as currency and electronics from the store. All five suspects fled the scene in a red SUV.

The suspects were captured by surveillance cameras and can be seen in this video: https://youtu.be/AVTidqTq0zU

Anyone who can identify these suspects or has any information about this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 23201965