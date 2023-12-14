Suspect Sought After Striking Man with a Piece of Lumber

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Seventh District are seeking a suspect who struck a man with a piece of lumber in the 2300 block of Mount View Place, Southeast.

On Thursday, December 7, 2023, at approximately 3:00 p.m., the suspect approached the victim at the listed location. The suspect brandished a wooden stick and assaulted the victim then fled the scene.

The suspect was captured by surveillance cameras and can be seen in this video: https://youtu.be/hr3fNPxn7EU

Anyone who can identify this suspect or has any information about this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.