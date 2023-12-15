Chemical Logistics Alchemy : Charting a Course to $322.54 Billion - Navigating the Dynamics of the Market by 2027

Chemical Logistics Market Size

OREGAON, PORTLAND, UNITED STATES , December 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research recently published a report, titled, "Chemical Logistics Market by Mode of Transportation (Roadways, Railways, Airways, Waterways, and Pipelines), Services (Transportation & Distribution, Storage & Warehousing, Customs & Security, Green Logistics, Consulting & Management Services, and Others), and End-Use Industry (Chemical Industry, Pharmaceutical Industry, Cosmetics Industry, Oil & Gas Industry, Specialty Chemicals Industry, Food, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027". As per the report, the global chemical logistics industry was pegged at $253.71 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach $322.54 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.9% from 2020 to 2027.

Rise in chemical production propels growth of the chemical logistics market. In addition, need of chemical logistics for safe and secured movement of chemical products also fuels growth of the chemical logistics market. However, complexities in chemical logistics and poor infrastructure hinder the market growth. Conversely, rise of tech-driven logistics services, coupled with growth in adoption of IoT enabled connected devices is anticipated to provide remunerative opportunities to key players for the market expansion.

Drivers, restraints, and opportunities

Surge in demand for chemical logistics owing to increased chemical production and rise in need for handling & distribution of dangerous chemicals drive the growth of the global chemical logistics market. However, complexities in chemical logistics, safety concerns, and poor infrastructure hamper the market growth. On the contrary, increase in tech-driven logistic services along with the rise in adoption of Internet of Things-enabled connected devices is expected to create lucrative opportunities for the market players in the future.

The roadways segment dominated the market

By mode of transportation, the roadways segment held the largest share in 2019, accounting for more than one-third of the global chemical logistics market. The top companies operating in the logistics market are forming a joint venture to expand the roadways logistics capabilities to provide chemical logistics services across various countries, which in turn, makes roadways the largest segment in the mode of transportation. However, the airways segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 7.0% during the forecast period, due to the incorporation of new express freights for the fast transportation of pharmaceutical and healthcare products.

The food segment to manifest the highest CAGR through 2027

By end use industry, the food segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period, owing to clear and sustainable packaging, on-the-go convenience, and the rapidly growing food industry. However, the chemical industry held the largest share in 2019, contributing to nearly one-third of the global chemical logistics market, due to the increase in demand for raw chemicals and the focus of companies on domestic production of chemicals.

Asia-Pacific, followed by North America, held the lion's share

By region, the market across Asia-Pacific, followed by North America, held the largest share in 2019, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the market. This is due to growing infrastructure and development of new industrial location coupled with increase in urbanization in the developing countries in the region. However, the global chemical logistics market across LAMEA is anticipated to manifest the highest CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period. This is owing to rise in demand for chemical materials among end-users such as automotive, construction, paints & coatings, textiles, and pharmaceutical and government initiatives towards the logistics infrastructure development in the region.

𝐌𝐚𝐣𝐨𝐫 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬

A&R Logistics

BASF

Agility

BDtrans

BDP International

Deutsche Bahn (DB) Schenker

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc.

Rhenus Logistics

Deutsche Post AG (DHL)

Ryder System Inc.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐎𝐟 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐲

⫸On the basis of mode of transportation, the airways segment is anticipated to exhibit a remarkable growth during the forecast period.

⫸On the basis of services, the transportation & services segment is the highest contributor to the global market, in terms of revenue.

⫸On the basis of region, LAMEA is the fastest growing region, followed by Europe, North America, and Asia-Pacific.

