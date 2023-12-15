Customer Journey Analytics Market Surges by 118.8% in 2030, Reflecting Rising Value in Enhanced Customer Experiences 

"Data-driven insights, demand for personalized experiences, and omnichannel engagement propel Customer Journey Analytics market."

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES , December 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global customer journey analytics market was valued at $8,285.00 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $46,680.00 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 18.8%.

Rise in demand for consistent customer support throughout business interaction, customer journey analytics has garnered high traction from the recent years among digital businesses. This is a major factor expected to drive the growth of the market in the coming years. Increase in real-time data generated through connected devices and application is also among some of the major factors expected to boost growth of the market. Moreover, proliferation of real-time data generated through e-commerce application and evolving retail industry across digitalization are factors that further drive the growth of the market. However, rise in multi-channel business and marketing has increased the complexity of overall data synchronization and data privacy, which is expected to hamper the growth of the market to a certain extent.

By deployment, the on-premise segment dominated the overall customer journey analytics market in 2020 and is further expected to endure traction for customer journey analytics among various organizations during the forecast period. In today’s digital era, companies strive to provide consistent information and seamless experiences across diversified channels that reflect customer’s history, preferences, and interests. This is a major factor that drives the on-premise customer journey analytics adoption among industries across the globe.

Key Findings Of The Study:

► By component, in 2020 the solutions dominated the customer journey analytics market size. However, the services segment is expected to exhibit significant growth during the forecast period.

► Depending on deployment mode, the on-premise generated the highest revenue in 2020 and is expected to exhibit significant growth during the forecast period.

► On the basis of application, the campaign management segment accounted for the highest revenue of customer journey analytics market share in 2020; however, customer churn analysis segment is expected to witness highest growth rate in the forecasted period.

► According to the touchpoint, the email segment accounted for the highest revenue in 2020. However, mobile is expected to witness highest growth rate in the customer journey analytics market forecast period.

► Region wise, the customer journey analytics market share was dominated by North America region. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness significant growth in the upcoming years.

North America customer journey analytics market dominated in 2020, and is expected to continue this trend during the forecast period, owing to high availability of number of players that are operating and using analytics in the countries such as the U.S. and Canada. Asia-Pacific is expected to anticipate high CAGR in the global market in the coming years, due to adoption of customer journey analytics tools across various touchpoints. Major players operating in this market have witnessed high growth in demand for customer journey analytics, especially due to increase in consumer expectations to provide consistent information and seamless experiences across diversified channels. This study includes market analysis, trends, and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

Post COVID-19, the customer journey analytics market size was valued at $8,285.0 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $46,680.0 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 18.8% from 2021 to 2030. The pandemic has boosted the customer journey analytics market, due to rising need among the businesses to be customer-focused in terms of marketing to build informed customer experiences by minimizing marketing investments and maximizing the impact of marketing efforts. This is mainly attributed to the significant rise in digital efforts of businesses, which includes the servicing customers by mapping customer journeys and designing digital approaches.

Key Market Players:

► Acxiom LLC

► Adobe Systems, Inc.

► BryterCX

► IBM Corporation

► Nice Ltd

► Pointillist

► Quadient

► Salesforce

► SAP SE

► Verint Systems

