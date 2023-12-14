On the road: Meeting with clean technology pioneers in the Tri-Cities

WASHINGTON, December 14 - The Tri-Cities is pioneering green technology to revolutionize entire industries, drive down air pollution, and grow a sustainable economy. On Friday, the governor traveled there to meet with some of the brilliant people building Washington’s clean energy industry. His first meeting was with executives from Atlas Agro. The company has developed a way to manufacture high-yield fertilizer that produces sharply fewer greenhouse gas emissions compared to traditional fertilizer manufacturing. And they’re harnessing the power of green hydrogen to make their product even more effective.

As a partner in the region’s winning green hydrogen hub supported by the Climate Commitment Act, Atlas Agro is just one more example of how Washington is supporting innovative businesses, attracting investment, and creating jobs in the clean energy industry.

The governor then met with scientists at WSU’s Bioproducts Science and Engineering Laboratory in Richland. They discussed the group’s collaboration with the Pacific Northwest National Lab and the current state of sustainable aviation fuel research. Harrison Yang, a research assistant, conducted a live demonstration to show just how much cleaner SAF burns compared to traditional aviation fuels.

The governor also met with community members at Merit Resources in Kennewick to discuss the fentanyl crisis. Earlier this month, the governor previewed his policy proposals asking the Legislature to substantially increase investments to help people struggling with the pernicious disease of substance use disorder.

