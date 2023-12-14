When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Summary

Company Announcement Date: December 14, 2023 FDA Publish Date: December 14, 2023 Product Type: Food & Beverages Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Undeclared eggs Company Name: Valley View Candies Brand Name: Brand Name(s) Product Description: Product Description Peanut Butter, Maple Nut, Chocolate, and Chocolate Walnut Fudge

Company Announcement

Valley View Candies of Edgewood, IA is recalling All Fudge products - Peanut Butter Fudge, Maple Nut Fudge, Chocolate Fudge, Chocolate Walnut Fudge, because it may contain undeclared eggs. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to eggs run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.

Fudge Products were distributed in Iowa counties (Buchanan, Clayton, Delaware, Dubuque, Fayette, Johnson, Jones, Linn) and reached consumers through retail stores: Hy-Vee, Dollar Fresh, Otter Creek Store, Edgewood Locker, Benders, By The Spoonful, Country View Dairy, Unionland Feeds).

The fudge products are packaged in 8 oz clear, plastic, clam shell containers that are labeled Peanut Butter Fudge, Maple Nut Fudge, Chocolate Fudge, Chocolate Walnut Fudge.

No illnesses have been reported to date.

The recall was initiated after it was discovered that the fudge products containing egg was distributed in packaging that did not reveal the presence of egg.

Consumers should return these fudge products to the stores they were purchased from for a full refund Consumers with questions, reach out to Valley View Candies by phone 563-245-2141 between 9:00 am - 3:00 pm CST.