Commemorative postmark cancellation service of “The 40th Anniversary of the Foundation of the General Union of Neighbourhood Associations of Macao”

MACAU, December 15 - To commemorate the 40th Anniversary of the Foundation of the General Union of Neighbourhood Associations of Macao, Macao Post and Telecommunications Bureau announces that a Temporary Post Counter will be set up at Avenida do General Castelo Branco, n.º 646, UGAMM Social Services Building, GF, Group Gallery, from 10:00 to 13:00 on 30th December 2023, to provide the commemorative postmark cancellation service for “The 40th Anniversary of the Foundation of the General Union of Neighbourhood Associations of Macao”.

Commemorative envelopes will be distributed to the public and various philatelic products will also be available for sale. Welcome to visit us and collect Macao Stamps!