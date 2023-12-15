TV Analytics Market Projected to Reach $6810.15 Million by 2026, Fueled by Rapid Evolution in Media Consumption Patterns

"Rising demand for personalized content, advertising optimization, and audience engagement fuel the TV Analytics market growth."

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, December 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The report focuses on the TV analytics market growth prospects, restraints, and trends of the global market analysis. The study provides Porter’s five forces analysis to understand the impact of various factors such as bargaining power of suppliers, competitive intensity of competitors, threat of new entrants, threat of substitutes, and bargaining power of buyers on the global market.

The global TV analytics market size was valued at $1,851.00 million in 2018, and is projected to reach $ 6,810.15 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 17.8% from 2019 to 2026.

The global TV analytics market is segmented on the basis of components, deployment model, TV transmission type, application, and region. Based on components, the market is divided into software, and services. Based on deployment model, it is classified into on-premise and cloud. On the basis of TV transmission type, the market is bifurcated into Cable TV, Satellite TV/DTH, IPTV, and OTT. Based on application, the market is classified into content development & broadcasting, competitive intelligence, churn prevention and behavior, advertising campaign management, audience forecasting, and others. Based on region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Current and future TV analytics market trends are outlined to determine the overall attractiveness of the market. Top impacting factors highlight the market opportunity worldwide during the forecast period. Factors such as increased use of analytics in TV industry, the growth of Android TV, rising trend of Subscription on Video Demand (SVoD) platforms, and increasing consumer demand for digital original series are expected to boost the market growth. However, lack of digital infrastructure in emerging economies and lack of skilled professionals is expected to impede the market growth during the forecast period. Furthermore, massive growth of content in OTT industry is expected to provide major growth opportunities for the TV analytics market in upcoming years.

By solution type, the software segment garnered a major TV analytics market share in 2018 and is expected to remain dominant during the forecast period owing to rise in need to manage this data and obtain meaningful insights regarding consumer ad preferences. However, service segment is expected to witness highest CAGR in the upcoming years as managed services and professional services help enterprises to maintain successful audience relationships by continuously understanding their preferences and recommending the content of their choice.

By TV transmission type, the cable TV segment dominated the TV analytics market share in 2018 and is expected to remain dominant during the forecast period. However, the over-the-top (OTT) transmission type is expected to witness highest growth rate in the upcoming years owing to increasing demand for different genres and plays available on OTT platforms such as Amazon Prime, Netflix and others contributing toward market development.

North America dominated the global market in 2018 and is expected to remain dominant during the TV analytics market forecast period as the region is most advanced region in terms of technology adoption. Moreover, the region holds the dominant position in the market due to substantial investments in developing original content by streaming companies. Also, increasing requirement of original content has pushed telecom service providers to incorporate digital content in their service offerings which again boost the growth of the TV analytics market in this region. However, Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period owing to shifting focus toward the customer engagement is expected to increase the adoption of analytics solutions in the Asia-Pacific region.

Key Benefits for Stakeholders:

► This study presents the analytical depiction of global TV analytics market trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

► A detailed analysis of the TV analytics market segment measures the potential of the market. These segments outline the favorable conditions for the market.

► The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

► The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2018 to 2026 to highlight the financial competency of the industry.

► Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers & suppliers in the TV analytics industry.

As number of OTT service provider are expanding in the variety of contents as well as the availability of differentiated content is fueling the growth of the market. Consumers demand high quality content available through OTT services. Producing content for several channels and making it informative, meaningful, and relevant are becoming mandatory for OTT vendors. For brand marketers, content will be of utmost importance, and therefore, ensuring high quality of content is an absolute priority. The limitation in content availability is being handled by adding various popular titles to the content libraries of service providers. This increases user experience and satisfaction levels. Many viewers use over-the-top services several times a week, which creates an opportunity for service providers to analyze their viewing habits and supply them with appropriate content. As these services are providing personalized experience which is useful in engaging consumers, the market is expected to show a positive outlook during the forecast period.

In the past few years, the adoption of data analytics tools by TV service providers is increased to streamline their content distribution chain. Currently, these tools are primarily deployed as a part of monetization strategies mainly to increase process efficiencies. For instance, these tools has been used to predict the preference of viewer segments for certain content and to implement personalization services, along with being deployed to guide targeted content promotions or the upselling of service packages. Increased interest among service providers to expand the benefits of TV viewership data, which is fueling the adoption of analytic tools in the TV industry for programmatic and addressable TV chains with smarter viewer segmentation.

Key Market Players:

► REALYTICS

► GOOGLE LLC

► CLARIVOY

► ADOBE SYSTEMS INCORPORATED

► AMOBEE, INC.

► INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION

► PARROT ANALYTICS LIMITED

► DC Analytics

► EDGEWARE AB

► TVSQUARED

