Automated Storage and Retrieval Systems Market Expected to Surpass $12,928 Mn by 2027, Redefining Warehouse Efficiency 

"AS/RS market driven by demand for efficient warehouse ops, e-commerce growth, & emphasis on space optimization."

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES , December 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a recent report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Automated Storage and Retrieval Systems Market by Type, Function, and Industry Vertical: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027,” the automated storage and retrieval systems market size was valued at $7,351 million in 2019, and is projected to reach $12,928 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 7.2% from 2020 to 2027.

☛ Request Sample Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/6647

Automated storage and retrieval systems are computer-controlled systems that assist in delivering materials safely to the desired destination at the right time and at a minimized cost. These systems improve the efficiency of transportation, storage, and retrieval of materials. The market is mainly driven by technological advancements in areas such as robotics, wireless technologies, and driverless vehicles; rise in need for automation in industries; and increased industrial production in emerging nations such as China, India, and Brazil. However, high initial capital investment limits the growth of the automated storage and retrieval systems market to a certain extent.

☛ For Report Customization: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/6647

Key Findings Of The Study:

► By type, the unit load segment dominated the automated storage and retrieval systems market. However, the mini load segment is expected to exhibit significant growth during the forecast period in the automated storage and retrieval systems industry.

► By function, the storage segment dominated the automated storage and retrieval systems market share in 2019. However, the distribution segment is expected to exhibit significant growth during the forecast period.

► By industry vertical, the automotive sector generated the highest revenue in 2019. However, the food & beverages sector is expected to witness a considerable growth in the near future.

► By region, Asia-Pacific market trends is expected to witness significant growth in terms of CAGR in the coming years.

Moreover, the automated storage and retrieval systems market is analyzed with respect to various system types provided, such as unit load storage and retrieval system and bulk load storage and retrieval system. This is because these material handling systems are cost-effective and can handle several items simultaneously, thereby reducing the number of trips and time required for loading and unloading.

Furthermore, Europe dominates the automated storage and retrieval systems market growth in terms of revenue generation, attributed to heavy adoption among the automotive and e-commerce industry, followed by North America. Recent growth in automotive production in Europe as well as government regulations for cleanliness and hygiene in food & beverage industry fuel the installation of automated systems. Prominent players such as Kion Group AG, Kuka AG, and others are developing unit load automated guided vehicle with increased load capacity, safety, better space utilization, and high-efficiency permanent batteries. However, Asia-Pacific and LAMEA are expected to witness potential growth owing to rise in automotive production and modernization of facilities such as manufacturing plants.

☛ Buy Now & Get Exclusive Discount On This Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/automated-storage-and-retrieval-system-market/purchase-options

Major players in this market focus on the development of affordable, small, compact, and energy-efficient storage, and retrieval solutions to reach a wider customer base. For instance, System Logistics S.p.A. in 2020, achieved significant optimization in its Tosano Supermercati client’s entire storage, palletization & shipment operations, reduced working times, and improved the working conditions of the operators in a hostile environment.

Key Market Players:

► BASTIAN SOLUTIONS, INC.

► DEMATIC

► BEUMER GROUP

► MURATA MACHINERY, LTD.

► KNAPP AG

► SSI SCHAEFER

► KARDEX GROUP

► HONEYWELL INTELLIGRATED

► TGW LOGISTICS GROUP

► DAIFUKU CO., LTD.

☛ Inquiry Before Buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/6647

Similar Report:

1. IoT Testing Market

2. Web Performance Market

Thanks for reading this article; you can also get individual chapter-wise sections or region-wise report versions like North America, Europe, or Asia.

If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as per your requirements.

Lastly, this report provides market intelligence most comprehensively. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights into the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision-making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market.

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP, based in Portland, Oregon. AMR provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients in making strategic business decisions and achieving sustainable growth in their respective market domains.

AMR launched its user-based online library of reports and company profiles, Avenue. An e-access library is accessible from any device, anywhere, and at any time for entrepreneurs, stakeholders, researchers, and students at universities. With reports on more than 60,000 niche markets with data comprising of 600,000 pages along with company profiles on more than 12,000 firms, Avenue offers access to the entire repository of information through subscriptions. A hassle-free solution to clients’ requirements is complemented with analyst support and customization requests.