Dolton Disaster Recovery Center Moves to Larger Location at Former Melanie Fitness Center

CHICAGO –The FEMA Disaster Recovery Center in the Dolton Park District Main Field House is moving to a larger, fixed location at the Former Melanie Fitness Center to help residents kickstart their recovery after the September 17 - 18 storms and flooding.

The center in the Dolton Park District Main Field House will close at 5 p.m. Saturday, December 16 to allow for the move. The new location at the Former Melanie Fitness Center will open at 8 a.m. Monday, December 18.

This new Dolton center will offer applicants more space and a longer-term site in their community to ensure they receive the in-person recovery support they need in the weeks ahead. Specialists from FEMA and the U.S. Small Business Administration will be there to help survivors apply for federal disaster assistance, upload documents, learn about ways to make their property more disaster resistant and get their questions answered in person.

Details for the new Dolton center are as follows:

Dolton

Former Melanie Fitness Center

14900 Greenwood Rd.

Dolton, IL 60419

Opening day: Monday, Dec. 18

Hours: 8 a.m. – 5 p.m., Monday – Saturday (closed Dec. 23 – 25 and Dec. 30 – Jan. 1 for the holidays)

Assistance in languages other than English, including American Sign Language, and translated materials are available at these centers. Disaster Recovery Center locations are chosen for their accessibility, with the goal of reaching as many people as possible.

Additional recovery centers will be opening soon. To find the center nearest you, visit FEMA’s DRC Locator .

You don’t need to visit a Disaster Recovery Center to apply for FEMA assistance. To apply without visiting a center, call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362, go online to DisasterAssistance.gov or download the FEMA App . If you use a relay service such as video relay service, captioned telephone service or others, give FEMA your number for that service when you apply.

For even more information about the disaster recovery operation in Illinois, visit www.fema.gov/disaster/4749. The deadline to register with FEMA is January 19, 2024.



###

Disaster recovery assistance is available without regard to race, color, religion, nationality, sex, age, disability, English proficiency, or economic status. Reasonable accommodations, including translation and American Sign Language interpreters will be available to ensure effective communication with applicants with limited English proficiency, disabilities, and access and functional needs. If you or someone you know has been discriminated against, call FEMA toll-free at 800-621-3362. If you use video relay service, captioned telephone service or others, give FEMA your number for that service.