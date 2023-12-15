Robotic Process Automation Market to Reach USD 19.53 Billion by 2027 | Revolutionize Your Workflow Efficiency 

"Rising demand for efficiency, cost savings, and error reduction are driving the Robotic Process Automation (RPA) market."

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES , December 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global robotic process automation market size was valued at $1,636 million in 2019, and is projected to reach at $19,534 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 36.4% from 2020 to 2027

Growth in adoption of RPA technology by organizations to enhance their performance, capabilities, and reduced operational costs due to ease in business processes, increased efficiency, and cost-effective and highly profitable operation provided by RPA drive the growth of the global robotic process automation market. However, data insecurity risk and less potential for RPA in knowledge-based business processes restrain the market growth. On the other hand, integration of new technologies with robotic process automation is anticipated to create new opportunities in the coming years.

☛ Request Sample Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/4381

Covid-19 Scenario:

➢ The growing digitalization and decreasing labor force is leading to an increase in demand for robotic process automation.

➢ The manufacturing firms are highly investing in robotic automation processes in order to minimize the risks associated with Coronavirus. Moreover, the demand for robotic process automation is also anticipated to elevate post COVID-19.

☛ For Report Customization: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/4381

Based on component, the software segment accounted for the highest share in 2019, contributing to nearly three-fifths of the global Robotic process automation market, and is expected to maintain its dominant position based on revenue throughout the forecast period.

This is due to the need for continuous improvement in the organizations with the help of automation. On the other hand, the service segment is expected to witness the highest CAGR of 38.2% from 2020 to 2027. The demand for RPA consulting or implementation services have grown remarkably across the world for the end-to-end automation in various processes of the enterprises. This drives the growth of the segment.

Based on industry vertical, the BFSI segment accounted for more than one-fifth of the global robotic process automation market in 2019 and is expected to continue its highest contribution during the forecast period. This is attributed to the growing need for automation of processes such as duplicating of accounts and account reconciliation, cleansing and updating of accounts, loan processing, and credit card processing to provide improved customer experiences.

However, the healthcare & IT segment is estimated to portray the largest CAGR of 44.9% during the forecast period, owing to the exponential adoption of RPA in healthcare industry to make care delivery services more effective, efficient, and affordable. Additionally, the healthcare organizations are popularly using RPA to automate the flow of information from multiple EHRs (Electronic Health Records), finance & accounting systems, partner ecosystems, and payer portals without complex coding, which further augments the segment growth.

☛ Buy Now & Get Exclusive Discount On This Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/robotic-process-automation-market/purchase-options

Based on region, the area across North America accounted for more than two-fifths of the global robotic process automation market in 2019, and is expected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. The majority of the retail industries and enterprises in this province are relying on robotic process automation to increase productivity and boost competitiveness. This factor drives the market growth in North America.

However, region across Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the highest CAGR of 41.0% from 2020 to 2027. The enterprises in this region are recognizing the productivity and efficiency gains from RPA, which is increasing the demand for robotic process automation in this region.

Leading Market Players:

➢ IPsoft Inc.

➢ Celaton Ltd

➢ Xerox Corporation.

➢ IBM Corporation

➢ UiPath SRL

➢ arago GmbH

➢ Nice Systems Ltd.

➢ Automation Anywhere, Inc.

➢ Pegasystems, Inc.

➢ Blue Prism Limited

☛ Inquiry Before Buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/4381

Similar Report:

1. Free-to-air (FTA) Service Market

2. Influencer Marketing Market

Thanks for reading this article; you can also get individual chapter-wise sections or region-wise report versions like North America, Europe, or Asia

If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as per your requirements.

Lastly, this report provides market intelligence most comprehensively. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights into the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision-making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market.

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients in making strategic business decisions and achieving sustainable growth in their respective market domains.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies. This helps us dig out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirm utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Every data company in the domain is concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.