CBP officers seize methamphetamine at the Bridge of the Americas border crossing

EL PASO, Texas - U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers working at the Bridge of the Americas Border Crossing, intercepted 58.05 pounds of methamphetamine with an estimated street value of $174,000.

“Homeland security is CBP’s priority mission with the thorough inspection process employed by CBP officers often leading to drug interdiction cases,” said CBP El Paso Port Director Ray Provencio. “Stopping drugs is more than just a job for CBP. We live in this community and strive to keep it safe for all area citizens.”

Bridge of the Americas methamphetamine seizure.

The seizure took place on Dec. 12, when a 23-year-old female U.S. citizen arrived from Mexico via the vehicle lanes. The individual was referred for a secondary inspection of the vehicle which included screening by a CBP canine team and a non-intrusive (x-ray) exam. After conducting a thorough examination, CBP officers located multiple packages concealed within the vehicle containing a total of 58.05 pounds of methamphetamine.

The case was turned over to Texas Department of Public Safety agents for further investigation.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection is the unified border agency within the Department of Homeland Security charged with the comprehensive management, control, and protection of our nation’s borders, combining customs, immigration, border security, and agricultural protection at and between official ports of entry.

