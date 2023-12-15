Tourism Malaysia promotes homestay, golf tourism

VIETNAM, December 15 -

HCM CITY — The Malaysia Homestay Association, Malaysia Tourism Promotion Board (Tourism Malaysia) and Education Malaysia in HCM City jointly organised the "Tourism, Education and Homestay Seminar” and "Malaysia Golf Programme" on December 13 and 14.

The seminar witnessed the participation of representatives from various agencies from Malaysia and Việt Nam.

It provided an opportunity to promote community-based tourism (homestay) in Malaysia and Malaysia as a study destination for Vietnamese students aspiring to further their education.

The "Malaysia Golf Programme” took place at Tan Son Nhất Golf Course.

Nor Hayati Zainuddin, director of Tourism Malaysia in Việt Nam, said the combination of sports, art, culture, and Malaysia's heritage is considered a perfect fusion for visitors to Malaysia.

Malaysia's golf courses are ranked among the top 100 best golf courses in Asia, and the accompanying services and infrastructure consistently meet the maximum satisfaction of customers.

“We believe these events will be a great opportunity to strengthen tourism cooperation between the two countries, marking a significant step in the development of homestay and golf tourism in Malaysia," she said.

Through these events, Tourism Malaysia in Việt Nam promises to provide unique experiences and create excellent opportunities to enhance tourism cooperation between the two countries.

Simultaneously, it aims to accelerate sustainable development in the tourism industry.

Tourism Malaysia, under the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture Malaysia, focuses on the specific task of promoting Malaysia as a preferred tourism destination. It has emerged as a major player in the international tourism scene. — VNS