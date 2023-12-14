Anne Kang, Minister of Municipal Affairs, has released the following statement in response to the City of Vancouver’s resolution on the Vancouver Park Board:

“We respect the decision of Vancouver city council on the future of the park board. The Ministry of Municipal Affairs will begin work with the city to move forward on this significant change to governance in Vancouver. There are a number of items that need to be addressed, including land ownership and the future of the workers at the park board, and we need to make sure First Nations are consulted. We are asking the City of Vancouver to provide the Province with a transition plan to address these considerations so we can move forward together.”