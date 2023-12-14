Mike Farnworth, Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General, has released the following statement about an unexplained wealth order (UWO) application filing:

“Today, another unexplained wealth order application was filed with the British Columbia Supreme Court, with a hearing date expected on Feb. 1, 2024.

“I cannot comment on the filing of these unexplained wealth-order applications while they are before the court and the subject of ongoing litigation. However, I can confirm that we will continue to forfeit illegally obtained assets and redirect them to community safety and crime-prevention initiatives, which help repair the damage done by those who think that they can profit from crimes and illegal enterprises in British Columbia.

“The public can be assured that British Columbia will continue to take decisive action against suspected unlawful activity. This UWO filing sends a clear message that we will seek out ill-gotten gains and redirect them to community safety initiatives.”

Quick Fact: