Los Angeles Trial Lawyers’ Charities brought “Comfort & Joy” to over 500 families at real-life "Miracle on 34th Street"

Los Angeles Trial Lawyers' Charities (LATLC) mission is to make a positive difference in people’s quality of life within the greater Los Angeles area. Santa, Mrs. Claus, and the Elves are joined by LATLC 2023 President Karina Lallande and Commanding Officer, Los Angeles Department, Captain Keith Green. LATLC Volunteers spreading holiday cheer and handing out toys to families in the South Los Angeles area. Santa and Mrs. Claus alongside one of the Elves celebrating LATLC's 2023 "Comfort & Joy" Event. An LATLC Volunteer handing out toys and making a little girl happy for the holidays during LATLC's 2023 "Comfort & Joy" Celebration.

LATLC's 'Comfort & Joy' transforms South LA with LAPD and sponsors, creating magic for 500 families. President Bradley Wallace hails it the most successful yet.

Our annual 'Comfort & Joy' celebration is a shining example of the positive change that comes from community-driven initiatives...” — Bradley Wallace, incoming 2024 LATLC President & trial attorney

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, December 15, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Los Angeles Trial Lawyers’ Charities (LATLC) brought smiles and warmth to South Los Angeles during their eighth annual 'Comfort & Joy' celebration on December 9, 2023. The event aimed to create a magical day for over 500 families, turning Los Angeles’ 34th Street into a festive celebration.Working hand in hand with the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) Newton Division, local groups, and partners like Mattel and Target, LATLC focused on making this a special day for the community. The event turned the area into a holiday wonderland, with decorations, music, and even a parade of collector cars featuring Santa and Mrs. Claus arriving in style on a bright red firetruck.A team of over 100 volunteers and LAPD officers made the day memorable. LAPD helicopters flew above, adding excitement and spreading joy to everyone in the area. The heart of the event was the distribution of gifts, including food, household items, and toys, resulting from a year-long fundraising effort among trial attorneys throughout the city and product sponsorship from Mattel and Target, who collectively contributed over 2,500 toys.The 'Comfort & Joy' celebration embodied the true spirit of giving, showcasing the strength of community collaboration and LATLC's commitment to continue positively impacting the Los Angeles community.Incoming 2024 LATLC President, trial attorney Bradley Wallace, shares, “This year’s 'Comfort & Joy' event was our most successful to date and was made possible through the incredible efforts of the Los Angeles Police Department, Los Angeles Fire Department, St. Patrick’s Church, our valued community partners, as well as our Executive Board and all of our incredible LATLC volunteers. This collective effort really showcases how a community united in kindness can create magic and spread joy that lasts through the holiday season and beyond. Our annual 'Comfort & Joy' celebration is a shining example of the positive change that comes from community-driven initiatives and highlights how LATLC continues to actualize our core mission of ‘Justice in the Courtroom and Service in the Community.’”For more information on LATLC please visit, www.LATLC.org

Take a look at LATLC's wonderful 2023 "Comfort & Joy" Event!