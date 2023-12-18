Chris Yogerst, Renowned Author and Film Historian, Explores Escalating Anti-Semitism: Unveiling Hollywood's Resilience

Chris Yogerst

Chris Yogerst says, "Hollywood has been here before" with antisemitic practices against the Jewish community.

LOS ANGELES, UNITED STATES, December 18, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Chris Yogerst, revered author and film historian, in his thought-provoking analysis, "Hollywood Has Been Here Before With Antisemitism," published in The Hollywood Reporter (THR) on November 27, 2023, sheds light on the historical echoes of antisemitism within Hollywood drawing parallels between the current surge in anti-Jewish sentiment and past challenges the industry faces.

Recent reports from the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) reveal a concerning escalation in anti-Jewish sentiment, reaching levels unseen since the aftermath of the Great Depression. Yogerst highlights the struggles faced by Jewish studio moguls during that era, emphasizing the difficulty in securing bank loans as many lenders were hesitant to collaborate with individuals of Jewish descent.

Explicitly focusing on Los Angeles, a pre-Israel-Hamas conflict ADL report reveals a disturbing rise in harassment and vandalism targeting the Jewish community. This report was released months before the Israel-Hamas conflict unfolded, shedding light on a growing concern.

Rabbi Marvin Hier, Head of the Los Angeles Museum of Tolerance, provides a poignant perspective during the recent screening of footage produced by Hamas to brag about murdering Jews. He contends that the global Jewish population should be 200 million today but laments that there are only 14 million due to the enduring impact of historical pogroms. Drawing a chilling comparison, Rabbi Hier characterizes Hamas as the Nazis of the 21st century.

Hollywood heavy-hitter Steven Spielberg agrees the antisemitism climate is worse than ever before. He says, "I never imagined I would see such unspeakable barbarity against Jews in my lifetime. The team at the USC Shoah Foundation are leading an effort that will ensure that the voices of survivors will act as a powerful tool to counter the dangerous rise of antisemitism and hate...[This is primarily an] effort to preserve history and to work toward a world without antisemitism or hate of any kind."

Yogerst emphasizes Spielberg's comments that call for a non-violent resolution to an egregious issue impacting a vulnerable segment of the world's population. With persistent discriminatory practices against Jews, shedding light on their plight becomes crucial. Yogerst stresses that Spielberg's comments aim for understanding rather than promoting violence.

"With all the vitriol that has been hurled at Spielberg since he spoke out, including some labeling him a Nazi, it's important to point out that he called for the importance of bearing witness to antisemitism. He did not, however, advocate violence against any other group in retaliation. He speaks as a true advocate for peace," Yogerst adds.

To learn more about Chris Yogerst and his acclaimed work, click here: https://www.chrisyogerst.com/