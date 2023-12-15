Submit Release
Newsom Administration on Track to Secure Seven C-130s to Fight Wildfires

SACRAMENTO – An effort led by the Newsom Administration and congressional leaders resulted in Congress authorizing and accelerating the transfer of seven C-130 aircraft from the United States Coast Guard to CAL FIRE, expanding California’s world-leading firefighting fleet to protect Californians.

Governor Gavin Newsom – in partnership with U.S. Senator Alex Padilla and the late U.S. Senator Dianne Feinstein – spearheaded this initiative for California take on sole ownership of these aircraft, speed up the time to have them flying firefighting operations in California, and expand CAL FIRE’s firefighting capabilities.

