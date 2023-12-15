TOMORROW: Governor Newsom to Host Virtual Media Briefing on CARE Court and the State’s Transformative Behavioral Health Investments

SACRAMENTO – Tomorrow, Governor Gavin Newsom will host a virtual media briefing to provide an update on the initial pilot implementation of CARE Court and highlight the state’s comprehensive efforts to transform the behavioral health care system, including new tools and significant investments in services, workforce, and infrastructure.

WHEN: Tomorrow, Friday, December 15, 2023 at approx. 9:15 a.m.

WHO: Governor Gavin Newsom and CHHS Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly

WHERE: Virtual via Zoom*

*NOTE: This virtual press conference will be open to credentialed media only. Media interested in participating must RSVP to govpressoffice@gov.ca.gov by no later than Friday, December 15 at 8:30 a.m.

