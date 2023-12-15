Governor Newsom Announces Appointments 12.14.23

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today announced the following appointments:

Susan Lowenberg, of San Francisco, has been appointed to the California Coastal Commission. Lowenberg has been President of the Lowenberg Corporation since 2011 and has held several positions there since 1983. She is a member of the Golden Gate National Parks Conservancy. Lowenberg earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Finance from the University of Oregon. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $100 per diem. Lowenberg is a Democrat.

Hazel Miranda, of Sacramento, has been appointed Chief of Staff and Policy Advisor to the Chair of the California Air Resources Board. In 2023, Miranda founded Miranda Strategies, a regulatory and strategy consulting firm. She served as a Deputy Legislative Secretary in the Office of Governor Gavin Newsom from 2021 to 2023. She was Legislative Director in the Office of Government Affairs at the California Public Utilities Commission from 2016 to 2021. She was an Advisor to Commissioner Andrew McAllister at the California Energy Commission from 2013 to 2016. Miranda was a Public Utilities Regulatory Analyst at the California Public Utilities Commission from 2011 to 2013 and a Researcher and Consultant at SEIU Local 1021 from 2010 to 2011. Miranda was a graduate Consultant at the U.N. Economic Commission for Europe in 2009 and Legislative Director in the Office of State Assemblymember Warren Furutani in 2008. She was a Legislative Aide in the Office of State Assemblymember Jose Solorio from 2006 to 2008 and in the Office of State Senator Martha Escutia from 2004 to 2006. Miranda was a Polanco Fellow at the California Latino Legislative Caucus Institute for Public Policy from 2003 to 2004. She earned a Master of Public Affairs degree from the Princeton School of Public and International Affairs. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $189,864. Miranda is a Democrat.

Craig Scholer, of Sacramento, has been appointed Chief Deputy Director at the California Department of Toxic Substances Control. Scholer has served as Deputy Secretary for Legislative Affairs at the California Environmental Protection Agency since 2021. He was Chief of Staff in the Office of State Assemblymember Mark Stone from 2018 to 2021, where he served in multiple positions from 2012 to 2018, including Legislative Director and Senior Legislative Aide. Scholer was an Analyst for the Santa Cruz County Board of Supervisors in the Office of Supervisor Mark Stone in 2012. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $195,324. Scholer is a Democrat.

Amy Casias, of Orangevale, has been appointed Director of the Division of Rehabilitative Programs at the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, where she has been Deputy Director of Program Support since 2021 and has served in several positions since 2014, including Associate Director of the Accounting Services Branch, Accounting Administrator III and Accounting Administrator II. Casias was Owner of Amy Casias Consulting from 2012 to 2014. She was an Accounting Administrator for the California Fair Services Authority from 2011 to 2013. Casias held several positions at the California Exposition and State Fair from 1990 to 2011, including Assistant General Manager of Administration. She earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration from Sacramento State University. This position requires Senate confirmation and the compensation is $189,000. Casias is registered without party preference.

Sydney Tanimoto, of El Dorado Hills, has been appointed Deputy Director of Program Operations in the Division of Rehabilitative Programs at the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, where she has been Chief of the Office of Legislative Affairs since 2021. Tanimoto was a Principal Program Budget Analyst III at the California Department of Finance from 2019 to 2021 and a Finance Budget Analyst there from 2016 to 2019. She was a Staff Services Analyst at the California Department of Social Services from 2015 to 2016. Tanimoto was a Mental Health Services Act Graduate Intern for the County of San Luis Obispo Department of Behavioral Health from 2014 to 2015. She earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in International Studies and Political Science from California State University, Long Beach and a Master of Public Policy degree in Social Policy from California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $166,008. Tanimoto is a Democrat.

James Hill, of Alpine, has been appointed Warden of Richard J. Donovan Correctional Facility, where he has been Acting Warden since 2022. Hill served as Warden of the California Institution for Men from 2021 to 2022. He held several positions at Centinela State Prison from 2002 to 2021, including Chief Deputy Warden, Correctional Administrator, Correctional Captain, Correctional Lieutenant, Correctional Sergeant and Correctional Officer. Hill was a Correctional Administrator at Calipatria State Prison in 2018. He was a Correctional Captain at the California Institution for Women from 2014 to 2016. Hill was Vice President of Smallwood Enterprises from 2012 to 2014. He was a Correctional Officer at Salinas Valley State Prison from 2000 to 2002. Hill served in the U.S. Navy from 1992 to 1996. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $175,332. Hill is a Republican.

Kevin Hixon, of Springville, has been appointed Warden of North Kern State Prison, where he has been Acting Warden since 2022 and has served in several positions since 2016, including Chief Deputy Administrator, Acting Chief Deputy Administrator and Correctional Administrator. Hixon was a Captain at Kern Valley State Prison from 2013 to 2016. He was a Correctional Lieutenant at the Substance Abuse Treatment Facility and State Prison from 2008 to 2013 and a Correctional Sergeant there from 2005 to 2008. Hixon was a Correctional Officer at Deuel Vocational Institution from 2000 to 2002 and at California State Prison, Corcoran from 2002 to 2005. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $175,332. Hixon is a Republican.

Ryan Youtsey, of Dixon, has been appointed Chief Deputy of Offender Investigations and Screening Division, Board of Parole Hearings at the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, where he has been a Senior Investigator since 2023. Youtsey held several positions at the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, Division of Adult Parole Operations from 2007 to 2023, including Parole Administrator, Parole Agent III, Parole Agent II and Parole Agent I. He held several positions at the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, Division of Adult Institutions from 2013 to 2015, including Parole Agent II Specialist, Correctional Counselor I and Correctional Officer. Youtsey was a Youth Correctional Counselor at the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, Division of Juvenile Justice from 2005 to 2007. He is a member of the Chicano Correctional Workers Association. Youtsey earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Criminal Justice from Sacramento State University. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $160,152. Youtsey is a Democrat.

