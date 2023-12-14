Submit Release
Morgan to discuss first peoples of the Central Illinois River Valley

ILLINOIS, December 14 - The presentation is part of the Illinois Archaeology Lecture Series at Dickson Mounds


LEWISTOWN — The Illinois State Museum is pleased to announce Dr. Brooke Morgan, curator of anthropology, will present "First Peoples of the Central Illinois River Valley: Colonizing an Ice Age Landscape" as part of the Illinois Archaeology Lecture Series. The lecture will occur at 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 17 at Dickson Mounds Museum.


During the lecture, Morgan will discuss the Illinois River Valley's Late Pleistocene geology and archaeology. She will explore some interesting questions, such as how many years ago people first inhabited the Central Illinois River Valley, what life was like in this area 12,000 years ago, and what do you do when no one has been there before.


The lecture will also cover our current understanding of the last Ice Age in this area and how the combined study of earth sciences, human behavioral ecology, ethnography, and crowd-sourced scientific data contribute to the archaeological interpretation of initial landscape colonization.


The lecture will begin at 2 p.m. in the auditorium of the Dickson Mounds Museum, followed by light refreshments. Admission is free, and no registration is required.


The Dickson Mounds Museum is open to the public every day from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. For more information about this lecture and other upcoming events, visit illinoisstatemuseum.org.


About the Illinois State Museum

Established in 1877, the Illinois State Museum is a dynamic institution that inspires the exploration of Illinois' past and present to inform and enrich everyday life and promote stewardship of cultural and natural resources. Headquartered in Springfield with branch facilities in Lewistown and Lockport, ISM is accredited by the American Alliance of Museums and a proud member of the International Coalition of Sites of Conscience.

