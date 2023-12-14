Manchin Announces Jefferson County Courthouse Designated National Historic Landmark

Washington, DC – Today, Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV), Chairman of the U.S. Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee, announced that West Virginia’s Jefferson County Courthouse has been designated as a new National Historic Landmark (NHL).

“As West Virginians, we take great pride in the history of our state. The designation of the Jefferson County Courthouse as a National Historic Landmark means that this piece of West Virginia heritage will be preserved for generations to come. This announcement is something we all can be proud of and recognizes our place in the American experience,” said Chairman Manchin.

The NHL designation is the highest federal recognition of a property’s historical, architectural, or archeological significance, and a testament to the dedicated stewardship of many private and public property owners who seek this designation.

Learn more about the Jefferson County Courthouse and the designation here.