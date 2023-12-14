Governor Abbott Appoints Four To Texas State Board of Social Worker Examiners

TEXAS, December 14 - December 14, 2023 | Austin, Texas | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott has appointed Korina Delapeña to the Texas State Board of Social Worker Examiners for a term set to expire on February 1, 2027. Additionally, the Governor appointed Ryan Dollinger, Quida Pryor, and Lea Ann Tatum to the board for terms set to expire on February 1, 2029. The Board is responsible for regulating the practice of social work in Texas.

Korina Delapeña of Jonestown is the executive director of Live Like Cati, a nonprofit that works to promote drowning prevention of young Texans. She is the vice president of the Safe Kids Austin organization and a life group ministry coach at Generations Church. Additionally, she is member of the National Drowning Prevention Alliance, The Arc of The Capital Area organization, and the Texas Water Safety Coalition. Delapeña received an associate degree from Del Mar College and a bachelor’s degree from Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi.

Ryan Dollinger of Plano is a licensed clinical social worker and supervisory social worker for the United States Department of Veteran Affairs. He is a member the Department of Health and Human Services Policy Council for Children and Families and the National Association of Social Workers and board member of the Lamar University Advisory Board. Previously, he served as the charter president of the Lamar University Lions Club, board member of CASA of Southeast Texas, and member of the Southeast Texas Young Professionals. Dollinger received a Bachelor of Social Work from Lamar University, Master of Social Work from Texas State University, and Master of Public Administration from the University of Texas at Arlington. Currently, he is pursuing a Doctor of Philosophy in Social Work at Our Lady of the Lake University.

Quida Pryor of Sugar Land is a retired educator, corporate business analyst, financial consultant, and project manager. Pryor has over 30 years of professional experience in teaching math at the elementary level, executing payroll systems, testing new financial software, and recommending cost-effective financial process improvements at the corporate level. She is an active volunteer with Meals on Wheels and with organizations that aid people with disabilities. She is a certified payroll professional and past officer in the American Payroll Association. She received the Rotary International Paul Harris Fellow recognition in 2023. Pryor received a Bachelor of Arts in General Studies and Accounting from United States International University and Bachelor of Science in Digital Media from the University of Houston.

Lea Ann Tatum of Palestine is a social services consultant with Live Oak Healthcare. Previously, she held roles as the director of social services for Legacy at Town Creek, Clyde W. Cosper Texas State Veterans Home, and Honey Grove Nursing Center. Tatum received a Bachelor of Social Work from Texas A&M University - Commerce.