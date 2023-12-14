Submit Release
European Council decides to open accession negotiations with Ukraine and Moldova and grants candidate status to Georgia

Today, the European Council decided to open accession negotiations with Ukraine and Moldova and granted candidate status to Georgia.

The Council also decided to open negotiations with Bosnia and Herzegovina once the necessary degree of compliance with the membership criteria  is reached and has invited the Commission to report by March with a view to taking such a decision.

“A clear signal of hope for their people and for our continent,” wrote European Council President Charles Michel on X.

In the 2023 Enlargement Package, published on 8 November, the European Commission recommended opening accession negotiations with Ukraine and Moldova, and to grant candidate status to Georgia, on the understanding that Georgia meets certain steps.

