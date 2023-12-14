Drug eligibility expanded for children with cystic fibrosis

CANADA, December 14 - More children in B.C. who are living with cystic fibrosis are now eligible for Trikafta, a medication that has shown to improve lung function and quality of life, as well as reduce the frequency of lung attacks.

Coverage criteria for Trikafta in B.C. was expanded on Thursday, Dec. 14, 2023, based on a recommendation from the Canadian Drug Expert Committee (CDEC).

In September 2021, the drug was first listed for patients 12 years or older. In September 2022, eligibility was expanded to include children aged six to 11 years. Following a new recommendation from the CDEC, children aged two to five years are now eligible for coverage.

Trikafta is a triple-combination medication of ivacaftor, tezacaftor and elexacaftor, used for the treatment of cystic fibrosis in patients who have at least one F508del mutation.

The drug is covered through the B.C. Expensive Drugs for Rare Diseases process, which allows patients to access high-cost drugs for rare conditions on a case-by-case basis.

Approximately 200 people in B.C. benefit from Trikafta PharmaCare coverage. An estimated 40 more are expected to become eligible with the expanded criteria.

Cystic fibrosis, which affects approximately 500 people in B.C., is a genetic disease that largely affects a person’s lungs, but also the pancreas, liver, kidneys and intestine. Long-term challenges can include respiratory difficulties and complications, including frequent lung attacks.