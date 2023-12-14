Sugar Mas 52 Unveils ‘Wonder Land – The Secrets of Paradise’, A Grand Opening of National Carnival

The allure of Sugar Mas 52 beckons as the St. Kitts & Nevis National Carnival Committee officially opens Carnival with ‘WonderLand – The Secrets of Paradise’! This enchanting voyage into the heart of our vibrant culture promises to be a thrilling experience for all.

An Exceptional Parade

Embark on a journey of wonder on December 15th as the parade commences from the Newtown Fisheries Complex at 3:00 PM. The procession, an explosion of colours and creativity, will wind its way through the streets, capturing the essence of our rich heritage.

Enter Paradise at Warner Park

At 6:00 PM, step into paradise as the Warner Park Cricket Stadium transforms into a hub of

cultural celebration, entertainment, and excitement. Prepare to be captivated by the charm of our festivities as you explore ‘WonderLand’. At 7:30PM the Opening Ceremony will officially commence.

Complimentary Gifts, Delights, and Prizes Await

The magic of Sugar Mas 52 extends beyond the visual spectacle. Join us for an evening of cultural enrichment and unveil the mysteries of our paradise. Enjoy complimentary gifts, delectable treats, and captivating prizes that will elevate your carnival experience.

Admission is Absolutely Free

One of the most remarkable aspects of this event is that admission is entirely free! We warmly invite all residents and visitors to partake in the wonder and joy of Sugar Mas 52.

Experience the Splendour

Mark your calendars and get ready to be ‘All In With Your Crew For Sugar Mas 52’ at

‘WonderLand – The Secrets of Paradise’ on December 15th. This is an event that promises to transport you to a realm where dreams come to life, and where our cultural heritage shines brilliantly.