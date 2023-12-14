CannaGrow Holdings, Inc. Rebrands to Xtreme One Entertainment, Inc.

Company Begins Process with FINRA to Change Name and Stock Ticker

DETROIT., Dec. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CannaGrow Holdings, Inc. (OTCPink: CGRW) (the “Company” or “CGRW”) today announced that it has begun the process with the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) to change the Company’s name and ticker symbol. The proposed name, Xtreme One Entertainment, Inc., reflects the Company’s new strategic focus on the rapidly growing sports and entertainment industry.

“Our rebranding to Xtreme One Entertainment reflects a vision to become a premier provider and marketer of dynamic live events, starting with unique sporting contests,” said Doug Kuiper, President of CGRW and a veteran marketer and leader in professional sports and corporate brand management. “We are excited to take this next important step in establishing and executing our business plan.”

During the application period, the company’s common shares will continue to trade on the OTCPink market under the current ticker CGRW.

About Extreme One Entertainment, Inc.

Founded in 1995 as a consumer and diversified holding company and operating as an agricultural real estate business since 2014, CannaGrow Holdings, Inc. (OTCPink: CGRW) is now focused on media, entertainment, live sports and event marketing. The company is currently in the process of rebranding as Xtreme One Entertainment, Inc.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company’s beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, and a number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by words or phrases such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “target,” “aim,” “estimate,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “potential,” “continue,” “is/are likely to” or other similar expressions. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, the following: the Company’s lack of history of operating profitability, the need to raise significant capital to fund operations and growth, uncertainty concerning the transition of the Company’s business model, uncertainty concerning market acceptance of the Company’s sports and entertainment marketing offerings, competition and the ability to develop or license intellectual property that is critical to the Company’s business, The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date hereof.

