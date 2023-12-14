LGI Homes Opens Two Brand-New Communities in the Houston Market

HOUSTON, Dec. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ: LGIH) today announced the opening of two new communities in the Houston market: Emberly in Beasley and Wayside Village in northeast Houston. Both communities offer exceptional new homes starting in the $200s, and are located minutes away from major employers and exciting area attractions.



Nestled in Fort Bend County, Emberly, a 933-acre, master-planned community by Starwood Land is conveniently located near the exceptional shopping, dining and entertainment centers of Rosenburg, Richmond and Sugar Land. Just 30 minutes southwest of the Sugar Land Town Square, off U.S. 59, Emberly offers a commuter-friendly location to some of Houston’s top employers and nationally recognized medical facilities. Emberly will include an Amenity Village with exceptional opportunities for fun such as a pool & clubhouse, splash pad, pickleball courts, sand volleyball court, dog park and more. LGI Homes at Emberly offers six brand-new floor plans, ranging in size from 1,421 square feet with three bedrooms to 2,281 square feet with four bedrooms. Each LGI home at Emberly comes with stunning brick masonry, spacious layouts and large front and back patios. LGI Homes offers the exclusive CompleteHome Plus™ package at Emberly. Interior upgrades feature a full suite of stainless steel Whirlpool® kitchen appliances, polished granite countertops, white herringbone kitchen backsplash, and designer white upper wood kitchen cabinetry. Other features include luxury plank flooring, recessed LED lighting, a tankless hot water heater, a Wi-Fi-enabled garage door opener, a programmable thermostat, and much more. New homes at Emberly start in the $290s.

Wayside Village by LGI Homes offers new, move-in-ready homes in northeast Houston, where residents enjoy quick access to I-69, I-610 and I-45. Just 10 miles from downtown Houston and 20 miles from George Bush Intercontinental Airport, homeowners at Wayside Village are just minutes from all of life’s necessities, including major employers, medical care and incredible area attractions. Wayside Village will offer amenities such as a children’s playground, BBQ grills and walking trails. LGI Homes offers five floor plans, ranging in size from 1,076 square feet with three bedrooms to 2,316 square feet with four bedrooms. All residences come equipped with LGI's CompleteHome™ package. Every kitchen will feature Whirlpool® kitchen appliances, granite countertops and upgraded wood cabinets topped with crown molding. Additional upgrades throughout the homes include recessed LED lights, stylish plank flooring, faux wood blinds, ceiling fans, and much more. New homes at Wayside Village start in the $220s.

For additional information or to schedule a tour, interested homebuyers are encouraged to call 833-619-4771 ext. 403 for Wayside Village, 855-942-0910 ext. 403 for Emberly, or visit LGIHomes.com/Houston.

About LGI Homes, Inc.

Headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas, LGI Homes, Inc. is a pioneer in the homebuilding industry, successfully applying an innovative and systematic approach to the design, construction and sale of homes across 36 markets in 21 states. As one of America’s fastest growing companies, LGI Homes has closed over 65,000 homes since its founding in 2003 and has delivered profitable financial results every year. Nationally recognized for its quality construction and exceptional customer service, LGI Homes was named to Newsweek’s list of the World’s Most Trustworthy Companies. LGI Homes’ commitment to excellence extends to its more than 1,000 employees, earning the Company numerous workplace awards at the local, state and national level, including the Top Workplaces USA 2023 Award. For more information about LGI Homes and its unique operating model focused on making the dream of homeownership a reality for families across the nation, please visit the Company’s website at www.lgihomes.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Rachel Eaton

(281) 362-8998 ext. 2560

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a87eff03-b79c-4416-af58-191a2293d25c