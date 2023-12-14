Sutro Biopharma to Host Investor Webcast Highlighting Potential Multi-Cancer Opportunity for Luvelta, a FolRα-targeted ADC, on January 4, 2024

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Dec. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (Sutro or the Company) (NASDAQ: STRO), a clinical-stage oncology company pioneering site-specific and novel-format antibody drug conjugates (ADCs), today announced that it will host an investor webcast to highlight the broad opportunity for its foundational ADC program, Luveltamab tazevibulin (luvelta), a novel folate receptor-α (FolRα) targeting ADC which has now shown clinical activity in three different tumor types to date. The live webcast will be held on Thursday, January 4, 2024, starting at 1:30 p.m. PT / 4:30 p.m. ET featuring presentations by members of Sutro’s senior management team and external key opinion leaders in oncology; and concluding with a Q&A session.



The Company is currently enrolling patients in Part I of REFRaME-O1, a Phase 2/3 registration-directed study for patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer (PROC). Sutro will highlight the significant opportunity for luvelta in ovarian cancer, as well as the potential for luvelta in a range of additional FolRα expressing cancers, including endometrial cancer, CBFA2T3::GLIS2 (CBF/GLIS; RAM phenotype) acute myeloid leukemia, and non-small cell lung cancer.

Webcast Information:

To access the live audio webcast on Thursday, January 4, at 1:30 p.m. PT / 4:30 p.m. ET, please go to https://ir.sutrobio.com/news-events/ir-calendar

An archived replay of the webcast will be available on the Company’s website following the live presentation.

About Luveltamab Tazevibulin

Luveltamab tazevibulin, abbreviated as “luvelta” and formerly known as STRO-002, is a FolRα-targeting antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) designed to treat a broad range of patients with ovarian cancer, including those with lower FolRα-expression who are not eligible for approved treatment options targeting FolRα. Developed and manufactured with Sutro’s cell-free XpressCF® platform, luvelta is a homogeneous ADC with four hemiasterlin cytotoxins per antibody, precisely positioned to efficiently deliver to the tumor while ensuring systemic stability after dosing. Sutro recently initiated REFRaME, a Phase 2/3 registration-directed study for patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer. The company has ongoing trials in patients with endometrial cancer and in combination with bevacizumab in patients with ovarian cancer. The company is also assessing the clinical path forward for CBF/GLIS2 acute myeloid leukemia, a rare subtype of pediatric cancer, as well as non-small cell lung cancer. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted luvelta a Fast Track designation for Ovarian Cancer, as well as Orphan and Rare Pediatric Disease designations for CBF/GLIS2 Pediatric AML.

About Sutro Biopharma

Sutro Biopharma, Inc., is a clinical-stage company relentlessly focused on the discovery and development of precisely designed cancer therapeutics, transforming what science can do for patients. Sutro’s fit-for-purpose technology, including cell-free XpressCF®, provides the opportunity for broader patient benefit and an improved patient experience. Sutro has multiple clinical stage candidates, including luveltamab tazevibulin, or luvelta, a registrational-stage folate receptor alpha (FolRα)-targeting ADC in clinical studies. A robust pipeline, coupled with high-value collaborations and industry partnerships, validates Sutro’s continuous product innovation. Sutro is headquartered in South San Francisco. For more information, follow Sutro on social media @Sutrobio, or visit www.sutrobio.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, but not limited to, anticipated preclinical and clinical development activities, timing of announcements of clinical results, trial initiation, and regulatory filings, potential benefits of luvelta and the Company’s other product candidates and platform, potential future milestone and royalty payments, the Company’s expectations about its cash runway, and potential market opportunities for luvelta and the Company’s other product candidates. All statements other than statements of historical fact are statements that could be deemed forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, the Company cannot guarantee future events, results, actions, levels of activity, performance or achievements, and the timing and results of biotechnology development and potential regulatory approval is inherently uncertain. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause the Company’s actual activities or results to differ significantly from those expressed in any forward-looking statement, including risks and uncertainties related to the Company’s ability to advance its product candidates, the receipt and timing of potential regulatory designations, approvals and commercialization of product candidates and the Company’s ability to successfully leverage Fast Track designation, the market size for the Company’s product candidates to be smaller than anticipated, clinical trial sites, supply chain and manufacturing facilities, the Company’s ability to maintain and recognize the benefits of certain designations received by product candidates, the timing and results of preclinical and clinical trials, the Company’s ability to fund development activities and achieve development goals, the Company’s ability to protect intellectual property, the value of the Company’s holdings of Vaxcyte common stock, and the Company’s commercial collaborations with third parties and other risks and uncertainties described under the heading “Risk Factors” in documents the Company files from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof.

Contact

Emily White

Sutro Biopharma

(650) 823-7681

ewhite@sutrobio.com



