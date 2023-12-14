Submit Release
News Search

There were 585 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 445,472 in the last 365 days.

Citadel Income Fund Announces Special Redemption Details

TORONTO, Dec. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Citadel Income Fund (TSX – CTF.UN) (the “Fund”) is pleased to announce that, with respect to the previously announced Special redemption of 7,186,900 units of the Fund, the redemption price per unit is $3.3818.

The pro-rata redemption rate will be 88.99% (i.e., for every 1,000 units submitted by a unitholder for redemption, 889 units will be redeemed).

Fund expects to pay the redemption proceeds to redeeming unitholders on or before January 03, 2024.

For further information, please contact your financial advisor, call Artemis Investment Management’s investor relations line at (416) 934‐7455 or visit our website at www.artemisfunds.ca.


Primary Logo

You just read:

Citadel Income Fund Announces Special Redemption Details

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more