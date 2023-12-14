Submit Release
Ruiz, Burgess Bill to Assist Residents with Endometriosis and PCOS Advances

Trenton – In an effort to improve reproductive healthcare in the state, the Senate Health Committee today advanced legislation sponsored by Senate Majority Leader M. Teresa Ruiz and Senator Renee Burgess to implement a menstrual health screening program.

“Roughly 20 percent of women in the United States have either endometriosis or PCOS, often times going undiagnosed until they are trying to get pregnant,” said Senator Ruiz (D-Essex). “Both conditions can have dramatic effects on a woman’s quality of life. This screening process and public awareness campaign will encourage early identification to reduce symptom severity, disease severity and associated risks.”

The bill, S-2772, would require the Commissioner of Health to establish a Women’s Menstrual Health Screening Program to ensure that patients with symptoms of menstrual disorders for endometriosis and polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) are appropriately screened.

“Too often women’s health concerns are downplayed or ignored altogether,” said Senator Burgess (D-Essex). “This legislation will help to combat that by creating a screening for endometriosis and PCOS that is triggered when an individual exhibits certain symptoms to bring much needed attention to this issue.”

The bills were released from committee by a vote of 6-0-1.

