Ruiz Presses Federal Government on SNAP, WIC Support

Trenton – In an effort to expand and modernize public assistance programs the Senate Health, Human Services and Senior Citizens Committee unanimously approved a series of resolutions sponsored by Senate Majority Leader M. Teresa Ruiz calling on the federal government to make changes to the Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program (SNAP) and the Special Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program for Women, Infant and Children (WIC).

“I am asking the federal government to continue to give New Jersey flexibility over how these critical programs can best serve communities with the greatest need. These are no-cost solutions, and can mean the difference between the elderly having access to food or not, and mothers having safe formula for their babies,” said Senator Ruiz (D-Essex). “We can take hard lessons learned during the COVID-19 crisis and make changes to dramatically improve the lives of our most vulnerable neighbors.”

The first resolution, SR-52, calls on the federal government to permit the use of SNAP and WIC benefits to pay for diaper purchases.

A second resolution, SR-130, urges the federal government to establish a WIC waiver program to allow states to authorize the use of WIC benefits to purchase alternate infant formulas during public emergencies or shortages.

A final resolution, SR-131, urges the federal government to permit the use of SNAP and WIC benefits to pay for grocery delivery charges.