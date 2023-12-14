SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims on Roblox Corporation - RBLX

NEW YORK, Dec. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Roblox Corporation (“Roblox” or the “Company”) (NYSE: RBLX). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at newaction@pomlaw.com or 646-581-9980, ext. 7980.



The investigation concerns whether Roblox and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On February 15, 2022, Roblox reported surprisingly weak fourth quarter 2021 results. Most of Roblox’s key metrics missed analysts’ expectations, including quarterly bookings and revenue. The Company also reported January 2022 bookings that analysts at Truist Securities called “very weak.”

On this news, Roblox’s stock price fell $19.43 per share, or 26.5%, to close at $53.87 per share on February 16, 2022.

