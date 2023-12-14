Hive₂O Announced as Hard Honey Beverage Sponsor of the U.S. Polo Championships

U.S. Polo Association Presents the U.S. Open Arena Polo Championship®

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, December 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The U.S. Open Arena Polo Championship serves as the highest level of arena polo competition in the United States and has a rich history dating back to 1926. For nearly four decades, the U.S. Open Arena Polo Championship has been played alternately on the East and West Coast.

Returning to the West Coast, this year's edition of the U.S. Open Arena Polo Championship presented by U.S. Polo Assn. will be hosted by the California Polo Club.

Hive₂O is this year’s beverage sponsor with Hard Honey taste-testing tents, Hive₂Ø Non-Alcoholic sampling bars, and exclusive merchandise giveaways.

A record field of nine talented teams will compete for the coveted title, including Bush League, Equus Hotel Waikiki, Denver Polo Club, Hotels At Sea, KCrush, OC Polo, Prestonwood/Broken Taco, SIG, and Work to Ride/BOOM! Cult.

Hive₂O’s Chief Forager, David Bee said, “We are ecstatic about our partnership with The California Polo Club for the 2023 US Polo Championships. This marks the beginning of a long and fruitful relationship between Hive₂O, CPC, and the Polo community for years to come.”

The U.S. Open Arena Polo Championship will offer a grand total of $100,000 in prize money as a result of contributions from the host club, USPA Tournament Prize Money Matching Program (PMMP) (https://www.uspolo.org/association/programs/tournament-prize-money-matching-program) and title sponsor U.S. Polo Assn. The prize will be divided between the first ($55,000), second ($30,000), and third ($15,000) place teams.

About Hive₂O

Hive₂O represents a new chapter in the story of beverage luxury. It’s a brand that respects tradition yet boldly embraces innovation. Hive₂O’s products are not just drinks; they are an experience – a luxurious journey through taste, health, and sustainability. In every can, Hive₂O captures the essence of alchemy, transforming simple ingredients into liquid gold and setting a new gold standard in the beverage world. For more information, visit www.hardhoney.com.