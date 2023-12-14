Human medicines European public assessment report (EPAR): Taxotere, docetaxel, Date of authorisation: 27/11/1995, Revision: 51, Status: Authorised

Therapeutic indication

Breast cancer

Taxotere in combination with doxorubicin and cyclophosphamide is indicated for the adjuvant treatment of patients with:

operable node-positive breast cancer;

operable node-negative breast cancer.

For patients with operable node-negative breast cancer, adjuvant treatment should be restricted to patients eligible to receive chemotherapy according to internationally established criteria for primary therapy of early breast cancer.

Taxotere in combination with doxorubicin is indicated for the treatment of patients with locally advanced or metastatic breast cancer who have not previously received cytotoxic therapy for this condition.

Taxotere monotherapy is indicated for the treatment of patients with locally advanced ormetastatic breast cancer after failure of cytotoxic therapy. Previous chemotherapy should have included an anthracycline or an alkylating agent.

Taxotere in combination with trastuzumab is indicated for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer whose tumours overexpress HER2 and who previously have not received chemotherapy for metastatic disease.

Taxotere in combination with capecitabine is indicated for the treatment of patients with locally advanced or metastatic breast cancer after failure of cytotoxic chemotherapy. Previous therapy should have included an anthracycline.

Non-small-cell lung cancer

Taxotere is indicated for the treatment of patients with locally advanced or metastatic non-small-cell lung cancer after failure of prior chemotherapy.

Taxotere in combination with cisplatin is indicated for the treatment of patients with unresectable, locally advanced or metastatic non-small-cell lung cancer, in patients who have not previously received chemotherapy for this condition.

Prostate cancer

Taxotere in combination with prednisone or prednisolone is indicated for the treatment of patients with hormone refractory metastatic prostate cancer.

Gastric adenocarcinoma

Taxotere in combination with cisplatin and 5-fluorouracil is indicated for the treatment of patients with metastatic gastric adenocarcinoma, including adenocarcinoma of the gastroesophageal junction, who have not received prior chemotherapy for metastatic disease.

Head and neck cancer

Taxotere in combination with cisplatin and 5-fluorouracil is indicated for the induction treatment of patients with locally advanced squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck.