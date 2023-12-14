Submit Release
Elkton Maryland Hyonotist to Speak at Upcoming Performing Hypnosis Summit in Las Vegas, NV

Judge Mentalist, one half of the performing duo Between 2 Minds announced as a presenter at the February 2024 Performing Hypnosis Conference in las Vegas, NV.

ELKTON, MD, USA, December 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Elkton Maryland based Hypnotist Judge Mentalist (Jobeth Bowers) is part of an upcoming panel of presenters just announced for the February 2024 Performing Hypnosis Summit to take place at the Orleans Hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada. The summit, scheduled for February 2nd to 4th, 2024, will feature a star-studded lineup of speakers, including legendary hypnotist Tom Silver. These experts come from diverse backgrounds—stage hypnotists, street hypnotists, mentalists, and performance hypnotists—and they are all eager to share their knowledge and expertise.

Judge Mentalist will present on the topic of "Finding yourself on Stage" geared toward entertainers who may still be in the midst of the journey to finding the exact right style for their stage performances. The presentation will follow the path that Judge Mentalist himself took from the early days of being involved in magic and mystery arts, to becoming a stage mentalist, to eventually learning the art of Stage Hypnosis from Las Vegas Headliner Kevin Lepine.

"Sometimes the right place for you isn't just hand delivered. It often takes trial and error, and a personalized journey to find the exactly what style and genre is right for you." -Judge Mentalist

The conference and Judge Mentalist's presentation will be available in person at the Orleans, or streaming online. The Summit will feature a variety of well known hypnosis performers from around the world, and will be headlined by the legendary Terry Stokes.

More information on Judge Mentalist and his upcoming public performances can be found at www.judgementalist.com or www.between2minds.com

