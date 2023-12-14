Himax Collaborates with Ta Yih Industrial to Showcase Modern Automotive Lighting Innovations at CES 2024

Cutting-Edge Nano-Optical Film Enhances Light Efficiency and Uniformity, Revolutionizing Automotive Lighting

TAINAN, Taiwan, Dec. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Himax Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: HIMX) (“Himax” or “Company”), a leading supplier and fabless manufacturer of display drivers and other semiconductor products, and its subsidiary CM Visual Technology Corp. (“CMVT”), a pioneer in microstructure optical film design and mass production, announced their collaboration with Ta Yih Industrial Co., Ltd. (“Ta Yih Industrial”), a prominent automotive lighting manufacturer, showcasing the jointly developed cutting-edge LED Edge-Lit Type automotive lighting application featuring CMVT's nano-optical film technology.



The LED Edge-Lit Type automotive lighting adopts an innovative design that transforms the light source from the conventional downward direct-lit type to a side-emitting one. The side-emitting LED light is reflected or refracted, by leveraging an optical film, towards the illumination direction of the automotive lamps. This novel design achieves a more uniform distribution of light compared to traditional direct-lit type designs and significantly reduces the size of automotive lighting fixtures. CMVT’s nano-optical film plays a crucial role in this advanced LED Edge-Lit Type automotive lighting. Its meticulously designed microstructure allows for precise control of light direction, delivering superior light guiding performance compared to conventional optical films. This not only further enhances light uniformity and significantly boosts light efficiency but also reduces the number of side-emitting LEDs required, benefiting customers in cost savings. Moreover, CMVT’s nano-optical film, supporting flexible pattern design along with dynamic and multi-gray scale display, introduces a new level of customization and diversification to automotive lighting designs. These innovations provide visually attractive lighting solutions, while reflecting the parties’ commitment to pushing the limits of automotive lighting technology.

CMVT provides a one-stop shop service for microstructure optical film solutions, including design, mold development and manufacturing. CMVT employs advanced nano-photolithography technology and electroforming process to produce proprietary roller type mold for Roll-to-Roll nano-imprinting processes. This provides an efficient approach for large-area uniform lighting production that not only boosts mass production efficiency, but also guarantees consistent product quality. As a result, it offers slimmer and more cost-effective optical solutions for customers.

“This collaboration with Ta Yih Industrial in LED Edge-Lit Type automotive lighting application has opened up broad visual possibilities for automotive lighting and interior light decoration design in automobiles, while enhancing the diversity for automotive design,” stated Dr. Walter Li, Chairman of CMVT. “Moving forward, CMVT is dedicated to integrating its advanced nano-optical film design technology into modern automotive lighting and related illumination applications, to provide a slim, cost-competitive optical solution. We will continue to collaborate closely with leading brands, delving into product cooperation and market development, and, in the meantime, leverage the extensive sales network of Himax, our parent company, to further strengthen our foothold in the global lighting industry,” concluded Dr. Walter Li.

Himax and CMVT invite all interested parties to stop by our exhibition booth at The Venetian Las Vegas Hotel (3355 Las Vegas Boulevard S, Las Vegas, Nevada, USA) Venetian Exhibit Suite 34-208 to experience the parties’ thrilling innovative technologies in modern automotive lighting applications. To schedule a meeting or booth tour, please contact Himax at: Himax_CES@himax.com.tw.

About Himax Technologies, Inc.

Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: HIMX) is a leading global fabless semiconductor solution provider dedicated to display imaging processing technologies. The Company’s display driver ICs and timing controllers have been adopted at scale across multiple industries worldwide including TVs, PC monitors, laptops, mobile phones, tablets, automotive, ePaper devices, industrial displays, among others. As the global market share leader in automotive display technology, the Company offers innovative and comprehensive automotive IC solutions, including traditional driver ICs, advanced in-cell Touch and Display Driver Integration (TDDI), local dimming timing controllers (Local Dimming Tcon), Large Touch and Display Driver Integration (LTDI) and AMOLED display technologies. Himax is also a pioneer in tinyML visual-AI and optical technology related fields. The Company’s industry-leading WiseEyeTM Smart Sensing technology which incorporates Himax proprietary ultralow power AI processor, always-on CMOS image sensor, and CNN-based AI algorithm has been widely deployed in consumer electronics and AIoT related applications. While Himax optics technologies, such as diffractive wafer level optics, LCoS micro-displays and 3D sensing solutions, are critical for facilitating emerging AR/VR/metaverse technologies. Additionally, Himax designs and provides touch controllers, AMOLED ICs, LED drivers, EPD drivers, power management ICs, and CMOS image sensors for diverse display application coverage. Founded in 2001 and headquartered in Tainan, Taiwan, Himax currently employs around 2,200 people from three Taiwan-based offices in Tainan, Hsinchu and Taipei and country offices in China, Korea, Japan, Germany, and the US. Himax has 2,838 patents granted and 376 patents pending approval worldwide as of September 30, 2023.



http://www.himax.com.tw

About CM Visual Technology Corp

CM Visual Technology Corp. (CMVT) is an industry-leading microstructure optical film manufacturer dedicated to providing exceptional nano-scale optical simulation, optical film design and manufacturing capabilities as well as optical mold engraving technology for microstructure optical films. Its microstructure optical film solution, known as Omniwide Film, can be applied to a wide variety of display type applications including TV, PID, navigation, automotive, laptop and tablet applications. CMVT was founded in September 2010 and is headquartered in Tainan, Taiwan. Himax made a strategic investment in CMVT in October 2020 to become the largest shareholder.



http://www.cmvt.com.tw/

Forward Looking Statements

Factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those described in this conference call include, but are not limited to, the effect of the Covid-19 pandemic on the Company’s business; general business and economic conditions and the state of the semiconductor industry; market acceptance and competitiveness of the driver and non-driver products developed by the Company; demand for end-use applications products; reliance on a small group of principal customers; the uncertainty of continued success in technological innovations; our ability to develop and protect our intellectual property; pricing pressures including declines in average selling prices; changes in customer order patterns; changes in estimated full-year effective tax rate; shortage in supply of key components; changes in environmental laws and regulations; changes in export license regulated by Export Administration Regulations (EAR); exchange rate fluctuations; regulatory approvals for further investments in our subsidiaries; our ability to collect accounts receivable and manage inventory and other risks described from time to time in the Company’s SEC filings, including those risks identified in the section entitled “Risk Factors” in its Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2022 filed with the SEC, as may be amended.

