GPCR Therapeutics Announces Out-Licensing Agreement with Bridge Biotherapeutics in Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis

SEOUL, Korea and REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Dec. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GPCR Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage international biopharmaceutical company, announces it enters into an out-licensing agreement with Bridge Biotherapeutics (KQ288330) for the CXCR4-LPA1 inhibitor combination method of treatment. GPCR receives an upfront payment of KRW 2 billion (approx. USD 1.5 million), and a 50:50 profit-share on future commercialization, including sub-licenses.



In collaboration with Bridge Biotherapeutics, GPCR will pursue joint development and commercialization of the combination therapy. Conducting a multinational phase 2a clinical trial of BBT-877, an autotaxin inhibitor for the treatment of IPF, Bridge Biotherapeutics has been accelerating development of its proprietary IPF pipeline.

Last September, GPCR published the paper on the direct interaction between two different GPCRs, CXCR4 and LPA1, in the peer-reviewed academic journal ‘Cell Communication and Signaling’(1). The target GPCRs are known to promote fibrotic diseases such as idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF). Through various in vitro experiments, the company found that the efficacy of LPA1 inhibition can be further maximized by inhibition of CXCR4, thereby securing a scientific basis that the CXCR4- LPA1 inhibitor combination may be necessary for full anti-fibrotic activity. Based on this finding, GPCR filed a provisional patent application on the CXCR4-LPA1 inhibitor combination method of treatment.

Dr. Dong Seung Seen, founder and CEO of GPCR Therapeutics, commented, “Since the publication of our paper, various global companies have expressed interest in the relationship between LPA1 and CXCR4 and its inhibitory effect. Due to the versatility of our patent, we look forward to collaborating with many IPF-targeting companies, starting with Bridge Biotherapeutics.”

James Lee, founder and CEO of Bridge Biotherapeutics, said, “We are encouraged to collaborate with GPCR Therapeutics to uncover new possibilities of IPF treatment. Our collaboration will help us move forward to identifying and bringing novel treatment of IPF, such as a combination therapy of LPA1 and CXCR4 inhibitor, based on GPCR’s latest research.”

IPF is a progressive chronic lung condition that causes scarring (fibrosis) of a patients’ lungs which makes breathing increasingly difficult as the lungs become stiffer and lose their elasticity. The lungs become less efficient at transferring oxygen so that when someone with IPF breathes in, the transfer of oxygen through air sacs in their lungs and into their blood stream is impaired. Lung damage from IPF is irreversible, and there is currently no treatment that stops or reverses the scarring. In the US there are around 495 cases per 100,000 people, with median survival estimated at 2–5 years from the time of diagnosis. (2) (3)

References

(1) Cell Communication and Signaling paper, “LPA1-mediated inhibition of CXCR4 attenuates CXCL12-induced signaling and cell migration”: https://biosignaling.biomedcentral.com/articles/10.1186/s12964-023-01261-7

(2) American Lung Association data on IPF:

https://www.lung.org/lung-health-diseases/lung-disease-lookup/idiopathic-pulmonary-fibrosis

(3) PubMed paper on incidence and prevalence of IPF: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/27126689/

About GPCR Therapeutics

GPCR Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage international biopharmaceutical company with an innovative approach to developing therapeutics built on its proprietary GPCR data.

The company’s lead small molecule asset, GPC-100/Burixafor, targets CXCR4, one of the most prevalent chemokine GPCRs overexpressed in various cancers.

The company has an ongoing US Phase 2 clinical trial assessing the efficacy of the combination of GPC-100 and propranolol in patients with multiple myeloma. In addition, the company is engaged in active collaborations with domestic and international biotechnology companies.

By targeting the unique pharmacology of GPCR pairs, the company aims to develop life-changing treatments for cancer and other diseases. The company has identified that CXCR4 interacts with the beta-2 adrenergic receptor (B2AR), and this GPCR pair presents an alternate signaling pathway that is synergistically dependent on CXCR4 and B2AR activation.

GPCR Therapeutics has its HQ in Seoul, Korea with additional R&D facilities in the San Francisco Bay Area, USA. For more information, visit gpcr.co.kr and follow us on LinkedIn .

About Bridge Biotherapeutics, Inc.

Bridge Biotherapeutics Inc., based in the Republic of Korea and the U.S., is a publicly traded, clinical-stage biotech company founded in 2015. Bridge Biotherapeutics is engaged in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics, focusing on therapeutic areas with high unmet needs, including fibrotic diseases and cancers. The company is developing BBT-877, a novel autotaxin inhibitor for the treatment of fibrotic diseases including idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF), and BBT-207, a potent targeted cancer therapy for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) with EGFR C797S mutations. Learn more at https://www.bridgebiorx.com/en/.