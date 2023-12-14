WTW set to acquire AIMUW in major boost to risk advisory and broking presence in Italy

MILAN, Italy, Dec. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WTW (NASDAQ: WTW), a leading global advisory, broking, and solutions company, has signed a definitive agreement to acquire AIMUW, a specialist Managing General Agent (MGA) in Italy.



The deal reflects WTW’s global strategy to invest in high-performing businesses and to explore the growing connection between risk and capital. It also underlines WTW’s commitment to the Italian market and its ambition to enhance its wholesale business there.



AIMUW has a strong reputation in the Italian market and deep expertise in several key verticals, including agriculture, the public sector, and professional services. The company, headquartered in Rome and with offices in Milan and Lecce, has a team of 40 and was founded in 2018 by Italian entrepreneur Aldo Iaquinta. He brings 25 years of extensive industry experience and a strong General Agency track record.

Following the planned completion of the agreement, AIMUW will retain its current brand, which is widely recognized in the Italian market, and it will also maintain an operational independence.

Gianmarco Tosti, Head of the Mediterranean Region for Corporate Risk and Broking, WTW, said: “This is an exciting time for our business in Italy and we are thrilled that Aldo and the AIMUW team will be joining us. They have solid and long-lasting relationships within the market and valuable experience in high-potential sectors.

“This move represents further confirmation of WTW’s growth strategy in Italy and I am confident that the addition of AIMUW will generate strategic value for the WTW portfolio, and bring unparalleled value to our clients and the Italian market.

“Our aim is to build on AIMUW’s existing strong foundation and create a best-in-class MGA in Italy. We will continue developing innovative risk structures and specialist solutions for our clients, and AIMUW is a key part of that strategy.”

Aldo Iaquinta, CEO and founder of AIMUW, said: “The entire AIMUW team and I are thrilled to join forces with WTW, a distinguished and leading player in the Italian market. WTW’s exceptional capabilities, skills, and data-driven approach provide the ideal platform for accelerating the growth trajectory of AIMUW, creating a strategic partnership aiming to achieve mutual success.”

Marco Antonio Colonna, Head of Corporate Risk and Broking, WTW Italy, said: “I am very pleased to welcome AIMUW into the WTW family as I am confident that Aldo and his high-performing team will be a catalyst, propelling the growth of WTW in Italy. Aligned in our values and growth strategy, centered on a client-oriented approach, with specialized solutions and the ambition to attract top-tier talents, this partnership strengthens WTW’s leadership also in the MGA market, advancing our five-year plan in our country.”

The deal is expected to complete in January 2024. The terms of the transaction are not disclosed.

About WTW

At WTW (NASDAQ: WTW), we provide data-driven, insight-led solutions in the areas of people, risk and capital. Leveraging the global view and local expertise of our colleagues serving 140 countries and markets, we help organizations sharpen their strategy, enhance organizational resilience, motivate their workforce and maximize performance.

Working shoulder to shoulder with our clients, we uncover opportunities for sustainable success—and provide perspective that moves you.

Learn more at wtwco.com.

About AIMUW

AIMUW Spa is an insurance and reinsurance Managing General Agent, a constantly evolving reality, able to offer tailor-made services and products for every need of the market - both public and private - thanks to its team with a wealth of experience supporting leading international partners.

