Origins Wellness Group Raises Awareness of Online Remote Therapy Services Nationwide

david mancuso

Origins Wellness Group highlights accessible online therapy nationwide with founder David Mancuso, LICSW. Remote video/phone sessions offer flexibility.

We created Origins to expand access to professional support for better mental. With remote options, we can connect with clients nationwide without extensive travel or commutes getting in the way.” — David Mancuso, Founder of Origins Wellness Group

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, December 26, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Origins Wellness Group, founded by licensed clinical social worker David Mancuso, LICSW, is highlighting the availability and benefits of remote therapy services for clients across the United States. With over 10 years of experience, David Mancuso provides convenient online counseling via secure video chat and phone appointments.

"We want to ensure anyone nationwide knows they can access professional mental health support through teletherapy," said Mancuso. "Our online platform removes geographic barriers, allowing us to treat clients anywhere with an internet connection."

Mancuso's areas of expertise include depression, anxiety, grief, relationships, life transitions and more. He employs an integrative approach addressing mind, body and lifestyle habits. Mancuso's style blends compassionate listening with goal-setting.

"Teletherapy provides much needed flexibility and accessibility at a time when mental health issues are on the rise," Mancuso stated. "We make it possible to get quality, personalized care from the comfort of your own home."

In addition to remote therapy sessions, Origins offers assessments, guided meditations, workshops and other resources through their website and patient portal. Those interested can book a video or phone appointment directly with David Mancuso through https://www.originswellnessgroup.org/.