Paroxysmal Nocturnal Hemoglobinuria (PNH) Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Paroxysmal Nocturnal Hemoglobinuria (PNH) Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (pnh) market size will grow to $6.09 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.5%.”
— The Business Research Company

The paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (pnh)market is extensively addressed in The Business Research Company's "Paroxysmal Nocturnal Hemoglobinuria (PNH) Global Market Report 2024, providing comprehensive coverage. According to TBRC's forecast, the market size is projected to reach $6.09 billion by 2028, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.5%.
The expansion in the paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (pnh)market is attributed to the rising number of blood disorders and bone marrow-related disorders. North America region is anticipated to possess the largest market share in the paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (pnh)market. Key players in the paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (pnh)market include Pfizer Inc., Johnson & Johnson Pvt Ltd., F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG., Novartis AG, Sanofi S.A., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited.

Paroxysmal Nocturnal Hemoglobinuria (PNH) Market Segments
• By Treatment Type: Medications, Bone Marrow Transplantation, Blood Transfusion, Immunosuppressive Therapy, Other Treatment Types
• By Diagnosis Type: Flow Cytometry, High-Resolution Mass Spectrometry, Other Diagnosis Types
• By End Use: Hospitals, Clinics, Other End Users
• By Geography: The global paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (pnh) market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) refers to a rare and acquired hematological disorder characterized by the abnormal breakdown of red blood cells (hemolysis) due to a deficiency of certain proteins on the surface of blood cells. It is a debilitating disorder that leads to premature death and impaired production of blood cells. PNH includes a wide range of symptoms, such as fatigue, shortness of breath, abdominal pain and thrombosis (blood clot formation).

