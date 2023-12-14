Investing in Washington's people and communities: Inslee budget prioritizes urgent needs in homelessness, fentanyl and behavioral health

WASHINGTON, December 14 - Gov. Jay Inslee today released his 2024 supplemental budget proposals, which serve as a mid-way update to the state’s two-year 2023–25 budgets. This precedes the start of the 60-day legislative session on January 8.

Heading into the new year, Washington’s overall economic health remains strong. Pandemic response funding is winding down, but new state revenues have kept pace with higher costs from inflation and entitlement caseload increases.

With modest state revenue gains expected, Inslee released a proposal that continues prioritizing urgent needs such as encampments, fentanyl treatment and behavioral health services.

“We are fortunate in Washington state to have a healthy economy that allows us to invest in our people and communities,” Inslee said. “That’s especially important as we wind down remaining pandemic funding and grapple with the lingering effects of the pandemic. Homelessness, fentanyl and behavioral health are stark examples of places we need to double down to meet the need.”