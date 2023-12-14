Europe Events Market is Expected to Exceed Value of $123.9 Billion by the End of 2030

Europe Events Market

In 2020, depending on the type, the meeting and conference segment was valued at $10,430.4 million, accounting for 33.1% of the Europe events marketshare.

The virtual or hybrid event enabler segment is estimated to witness the fastest growth, registering a CAGR of 10.9% during the forecast period.” — Roshan Deshmukh

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE 19801 USA, UNITED STATES, December 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, "Europe Events Market by Service, by Type, by Smes: Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2030". The report provides a detailed analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and changing market trends. 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐞𝐮𝐫𝐨𝐩𝐞 𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐰𝐚𝐬 𝐯𝐚𝐥𝐮𝐞𝐝 𝐚𝐭 $𝟑𝟏.𝟒 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟎, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐢𝐬 𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐜𝐡 $𝟏𝟐𝟑.𝟗 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟎, 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐚𝐭 𝐚 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐨𝐟 𝟖.𝟕% 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟏 𝐭𝐨 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟎.

𝐃𝐨𝐧'𝐭 𝐦𝐢𝐬𝐬 𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐨𝐧 𝐲𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐩𝐲: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/16326

Trade shows are a crucial part of marketing strategies, as they allow brands to present their products, target customers, and find new business partners. In the recent years, there has been continuous increase in the popularity of trade shows, hence, they are mostly organized on huge venues. Furthermore, grand ceremonies include conferences and corporate galas. In team-building events, the major aim is to build a strong relationship and trust among the team members. Furthermore, induction programs are held in the beginning of the month the most common start date for newly hired employees.

As per the Europe events market trends, based on the type, the meeting and conference segment dominated the market in 2020. Event companies and service providers are recognizing the impact of business meetings on revenue and brand. The incentive is estimated to be the fastest-growing segment. Incentive programs event companies in the Europe are increasing their focus on providing their incentive travelers with complete designed packages and deals for enhancing the experience of travelers.

Therefore, the corporate sector offers various opportunities for the event management companies to organize events, contributing to huge revenue generation, which, in turn, augments the growth of the Europe events market. The growth of the events industry is majorly driven by upsurge in frequency of corporate meetings, conferences, tradeshows/exhibitions, and other events.

𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞𝐭𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/1192de5f666a2f97b48b59747340efee

The Europe events market is highly fragmented owing to the presence of numerous players in the market. These market players are constantly engaged in various developmental strategies such as acquisition, mergers, partnership, business expansion, and new product launches, which increases the intensity of competitive rivalry in Europe and helps them to exploit Europe events market opportunity.

Based on the SMEs, the small and medium enterprises segment was the leading segment, garnering a market share of 74.0% in 2020. The huge presence of the small and medium sized enterprises and the increased volume of corporate events conducted by them has propelled the growth of this segment. Small and medium enterprises are said to be the backbone of the European economy.

According to the Europe events market forecast, based on the service, the virtual or hybrid event enabler segment is expected to grow at a highest CAGR of 10.9% from 2021 to 2030. This growth is attributable to the surging adoption of the ICT technologies among the event planners and the corporate houses in Europe. Moreover, the COVID-19 pandemic is the major factor behind the rapid growth of this segment. In 2020, the location rental segment dominated the market, garnering a market share of 31.3%.

The major players profiled in the report are Compass Group PLC, Dorier Group, Elior Group, Europa International, Event Security Management Ltd., Intelligent (UK Holdings) Limited, London Filmed, Martin Audio Ltd, The Creative Engagement Group, and Titan Security Europe.

𝐄𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞 𝐌𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/16326

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐁𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐟𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐅𝐨𝐫 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐤𝐞𝐡𝐨𝐥𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐬:

○ This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the europe events market analysis from 2020 to 2030 to identify the prevailing europe events market opportunity.

○ The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

○ Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

○ In-depth analysis of the europe events market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

○ Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the regional market.

○ Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

○ The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as regional europe events market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.

𝐑𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐨𝐧𝐬 𝐭𝐨 𝐛𝐮𝐲 𝐄𝐮𝐫𝐨𝐩𝐞 𝐄𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭:

• Procure strategically important competitor information, analysis, and insights to formulate effective R&D strategies.

• Recognize emerging players with potentially strong product portfolio and create effective counter-strategies to gain competitive advantage.

• Classify potential new clients or partners in the target demographic.

• Develop tactical initiatives by understanding the focus areas of leading companies.

• Plan mergers and acquisitions meritoriously by identifying Top Manufacturer.

• Develop and design in-licensing and out-licensing strategies by identifying prospective partners with the most attractive projects to enhance and expand business potential and Scope.

• Report will be updated with the latest data and delivered to you within 2-4 working days of order.

• Suitable for supporting your internal and external presentations with reliable high-quality data and analysis.

• Create regional and country strategies on the basis of local data and analysis.



𝐑𝐞𝐚𝐝 𝐌𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 "𝐀𝐌𝐑 𝐄𝐱𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐬𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬:

○ MICE Industry Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022-2031

○ Virtual Tour Market is projected to reach $6.5 billion by 2030

○ Music Event Market is projected to reach $481.4 billion by 2031

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/music-event-market-A08029

○ Sports Events Market is projected to reach $609.07 billion by 2031

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/sports-events-market-A16874

○ K-pop Events Market is projected to reach $20 billion by 2031

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/k-pop-events-market-A47369

○ Virtual Events Industry is projected to reach $1024.8 billion by 2031

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/virtual-events-industry-market-A06596

○ Events Industry Market is expected to reach $1,552.9 billion by 2028

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/events-industry-market

○ Corporate Event Market is projected to reach $1.1 trillion by 2031

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/corporate-event-market-A16261



What Sets Us Apart ? - Allied Market Research