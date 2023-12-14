Submit Release
Road Closure at WV 88, Oglebay Drive, Wheeling, to Begin Thursday, December 14, 2023

A portion of WV 88, Oglebay Drive, in Wheeling, will be closed from milepost 15.09 to milepost 15.12, from 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., beginning Thursday, December 14, 2023, through Friday, December 22, 2023, for culvert replacements. Emergency vehicles and school buses will be accommodated.
 
Alternate Routes: Use County Route 9 (North Fork Road), County Route 1 (Short Creek Road), or County Route 7 (GC & P Road) to WV 88 (Oglebay Drive).
 
Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.​​

